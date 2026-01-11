Goa tourism rebounds: Domestic arrivals hit 10 million, foreign tourists cross 5 lakh

Goa's tourism sector has staged a strong post-pandemic recovery, with domestic tourist arrivals crossing the 10-million mark and foreign tourist numbers crossing 5 lakh.

Data released by the Goa tourism department shows that in 2025, the state recorded 1,02,84,608 domestic tourists and 5,17,802 foreign tourists, taking total arrivals to 1,08,02,410 - the highest level in recent years and well above pre-pandemic figures.

Tourist arrivals in Goa have moved through distinct phases over the past decade. In 2017, the coastal state received 68,95,234 domestic tourists and 8,90,459 foreign tourists, with total arrivals of 77,85,693. Moderate growth followed in 2018 and 2019, when total arrivals stood at 80,15,400 and 80,64,400 respectively. After pandemic-related disruptions, arrivals rebounded in 2023 to 86,28,162, rising sharply to 1,04,09,196 in 2024, before crossing 1.08 crore in 2025.

Foreign tourist arrivals through charter flights - a key pillar of Goa's inbound tourism - show a similar trajectory. In 2017, the state received 1,024 charter flights carrying 2,49,374 foreign tourists. This declined steadily to 799 flights and 2,16,738 tourists in 2019.

With the operationalisation of Manohar International Airport (Mopa), charter operations were split between Dabolim and Mopa from 2023, when 356 flights brought in 72,795 tourists. Charter arrivals fell to 266 flights and 58,680 tourists in 2024, and further to 189 flights and 40,336 foreign tourists in 2025.

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the data reflected both resilience and policy direction. "The steady rise in domestic tourist arrivals, the gradual revival of foreign tourism across charter, scheduled international flights, and cruise segments, along with the enhanced role of Manohar International Airport, underline the State's improved connectivity and destination readiness."

"Our focus remains on promoting quality tourism, diversifying markets, and advancing Goa’s vision of Regenerative Tourism, ensuring that tourism growth translates into long-term benefits for local communities, the environment, and the economy," he added.

International scheduled flights have also been a key contributor. In 2017, 2,460 international flights operated through Dabolim Airport, carrying 3,35,573 foreign tourists. These numbers fell sharply during the pandemic, reaching a low of 265 flights and 11,971 tourists in 2021.

A recovery began in 2022 with 1,135 flights and 1,34,922 tourists. With Mopa becoming operational, 2023 saw 1,416 international flights across both airports, carrying 1,95,067 tourists. This increased further in 2024 to 1,546 flights and 1,95,990 tourists.

In 2025, a total of 1,784 international flights - 643 through Dabolim and 1,141 through Mopa - brought 2,35,798 foreign tourists to the state.

Cruise tourism has continued to complement Goa's air arrivals. In 2017, the state received 34 cruise vessels carrying 40,822 foreign passengers, with arrivals peaking in 2019 at 63,606 foreign passengers. Cruise traffic declined sharply during the pandemic, before resuming gradually in 2022, when 5 vessels brought 12,856 passengers, including both foreign and domestic tourists.

A stronger rebound was recorded in 2023 with 52 vessels and 58,603 passengers, followed by 50 vessels and 66,555 passengers in 2024. In 2025, 37 cruise vessels called at Goa, bringing 51,510 passengers, comprising 10,086 foreign tourists and 41,424 domestic tourists.