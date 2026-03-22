Gold, silver prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru; 24k, 22k, 18k gold, 10gm, 100 gm, 1kg silver

Gold and silver prices declined this week, heading for their steepest fall in over a month as rising crude oil prices and inflation concerns weighed on investor sentiment. Traders remain cautious as the ongoing West Asia conflict, now in its fourth week, raises the risk of prolonged inflation and tighter interest rates.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold closed slightly lower at ₹1,44,825 on Friday before trading paused for the weekend. In the physical market, bullion rates held at ₹1,45,520 on Sunday.

Silver saw sharper pressure. MCX silver in Delhi ended nearly 2% lower at ₹2,27,470 per kg on Friday, down by ₹3,990. Bullion rates stood marginally higher at ₹2,27,960 on Sunday.

MCX closing prices

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold ₹1,44,825 Slightly lower Silver ₹2,27,470/kg Down ₹3,990 (~2%)

Gold rates across major cities (per 10 gm)

City 24 kt (₹) 22 kt (₹) 18 kt (₹) Delhi 1,45,010 1,32,926 1,08,758 Mumbai 1,45,260 1,33,155 1,08,945 Kolkata 1,45,060 1,32,972 1,08,795 Chennai 1,45,680 1,33,540 1,09,260 Bengaluru 1,45,370 1,33,256 1,09,028 Hyderabad 1,45,490 1,33,366 1,09,118

Silver rates across major cities

City 10 gm (₹) 100 gm (₹) 1 kg (₹) Delhi 2,272 22,715 2,27,150 Mumbai 2,275 22,754 2,27,540 Kolkata 2,272 22,724 2,27,240 Chennai 2,282 22,821 2,28,210 Bengaluru 2,277 22,772 2,27,720 Hyderabad 2,279 22,790 2,27,900

(Data from bullions.co.in)