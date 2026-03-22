Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving head of a government in India, crossing 8,931 days in public office and surpassing the previous record held by former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

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The milestone was marked on Sunday, with senior leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) highlighting Modi's tenure across his time as Gujarat Chief Minister and as Prime Minister.

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"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi is now the longest-serving head of a government in India," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote: "Today, he surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving a historic milestone. With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen."

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi is now the longest-serving head of a government in India.



Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi Ji. From his unwavering commitment as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his dedicated leadership as the Prime Minister, his life… pic.twitter.com/llGPwziZZC — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 22, 2026

Singh added that Modi's public life has been defined by continuity in leadership, tracing it from his tenure in Gujarat to his current role at the Centre. "From his unwavering commitment as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his dedicated leadership as the Prime Minister, his life has been a continuous journey of service."

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Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also marked the milestone, writing: "PM @NarendraModi ji, India’s longest-serving Head of Government. A matter of pride, as PM Modi ji has surpassed former Sikkim CM Shri Pawan Kumar Chamling's record of 8,930 days in public service."

"With 8,931 days in public life, first as Gujarat CM and now as the Prime Minister, his journey of Jan Seva reflects an unwavering commitment to inclusive development," Goyal said, "Rooted in hard work and firm resolve towards nation-building, his years in public service continue to strengthen India’s growth story."

The minister urged people to share wishes and greetings through messages, selfies, and stickers on the NaMo App.

PM @NarendraModi ji, India’s longest-serving Head of Government 🇮🇳



A matter of pride, as PM Modi ji has surpassed former Sikkim CM Shri Pawan Kumar Chamling’s record of 8,930 days in public service.



With 8,931 days in public life, first as Gujarat CM and now as the Prime… — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 22, 2026

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT Cell, also described the development as a benchmark in political tenure. "Today marks a historic milestone in Indian politics," he said, adding that Modi "has surpassed former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling to become the longest-serving head of a government in India."

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He noted that Chamling had served as Chief Minister for 8,930 days, while Modi has now completed 8,931 days in public office as head of government, spanning both state and national leadership. "This is a rare and remarkable feat, reflecting decades of continuous public service and leadership."

Malviya also listed distinctions associated with Modi's tenure, including:

• Longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat

• Prime Minister with the longest prior experience as a Chief Minister

• First Prime Minister born after Independence

• Winner of three consecutive Lok Sabha elections 2014, 2019, and 2024."

Modi served as Chief Minister of Gujarat from October 7, 2001, to May 22, 2014, before taking office as Prime Minister. His tenure at the Centre has since extended across three consecutive terms following general election victories in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

The combined duration of his leadership at the state and national levels now places him ahead of Chamling, whose tenure in Sikkim had previously set the benchmark for the longest continuous period in office as head of a government in India.