Got creativity? Join BlueKraft's AI film challenge on PM Modi's leadership and win big

BlueKraft on Tuesday announced the launch of the Vision Bharat AI Film Challenge, calling on creators to participate in India's largest AI-powered film competition. The competition invites participants to visually interpret Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) through creative, AI-generated 60-second films.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 24 continuous years as head of an elected government, Vision Bharat AI Film Challenge invites creators to participate in India’s biggest AI Film Challenge," BlueKraft CEO Akhilesh Mishra wrote on X. The challenge is designed to give creators the opportunity to explore Modi's life and leadership, his decisive actions, guiding philosophy for a developed India, or the impact of key policies during his tenure.

Submissions will be judged by a distinguished jury of filmmakers, artists, digital creators, and technology leaders, with evaluation based on creativity, cultural authenticity, and technical execution. Selected works will receive national recognition, with prizes and the potential for further development, including being showcased at a dedicated AI Film Festival.

"The competition aims to highlight the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi and showcase the power of AI in storytelling. Entries must be well-researched, creative, and thought-provoking, aligning with Modi's vision of progress and development for India," Mishra added.

The last date for submissions is 26th October, 2025.

Prime Minister Modi completed his 24th year as head of government on Tuesday, having first taken office as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001. In a post on X, Modi expressed gratitude to the people for their continuous support over the years. "Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government. My gratitude to the people of India," he wrote.

Modi has led the BJP to multiple victories, both in Gujarat and on the national stage, and has been serving as prime minister since May 26, 2014.

