Govt expands child health screening to include mental health, diabetes risk

With obesity, early diabetes risk and mental health issues rising among children, the government has expanded its child health screening programme to include behavioural disorders and non-communicable disease (NCD) risk factors.

The changes under the revised Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) 2.0 guidelines bring mental health conditions and early risk factors for diseases such as diabetes and hypertension into the programme’s ambit.

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The move comes at a time when the scale of the problem is rising. According to the World Obesity Atlas 2026, India now ranks second globally in childhood obesity, with approximately 4.1 crore children aged 5-19 living with overweight or obesity. The report projects that by 2040, cases of BMI-related hypertension in Indian children could rise to 42.1 lakh, while hyperglycaemia (early diabetes risk) is expected to affect nearly 20 lakh young people.

In a statement, the ministry said the revised framework broadens the programme’s earlier focus on screening children for birth defects, diseases, deficiencies and developmental delays under the “4Ds” approach.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, in his message in the operational guidelines, said the framework expands the programme to address emerging child health needs.

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The guidelines note a “rising concern of obesity, diabetes mellitus, and hypertension among children”, indicating changing lifestyle and behavioural patterns, including increased screen exposure and related issues.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said mental health conditions account for a significant share of the disease burden among adolescents globally, with depression, anxiety and behavioural disorders among the leading concerns in this age group.

The programme covers children from birth to 18 years, with screenings conducted through Mobile Health Teams visiting anganwadi centres and schools to identify health conditions early. The diabetes guidance framework under RBSK states that non-communicable diseases are increasingly being recognised as a significant health concern among children and adolescents, with early onset linked to long-term complications if not detected and managed early.

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India’s child health programme has scaled significantly over the past decade. Launched in 2013 under the National Health Mission, the RBSK framework has conducted over 160 crore screenings since its inception. It now reaches millions of children through anganwadi centres and schools, providing early detection and free treatment through a nationwide network of 451 District Early Intervention Centres. Children identified during screenings are linked to public health facilities for free-of-cost treatment and follow-up care.

The revised framework also introduces digital health cards, real-time data systems and integrated platforms for tracking children identified with health conditions. The guidelines state that digital health cards will enable longitudinal tracking of a child’s health status and strengthen continuity of care. The ministry said the updated guidelines also include a referral tracking mechanism aimed at ensuring children receive diagnosis and follow-up treatment without dropping out of care.

The guidelines additionally call for coordination between the health, education and women and child development departments, with schools and anganwadi centres continuing to be used for screening and follow-up services. Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel, in the guidelines, said the programme now places greater emphasis on overall child development and long-term health outcomes.

According to the ministry, the revised framework has been prepared after more than a decade of implementation and is aimed at addressing changing child health needs in the country.