Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 results: Dividend announced; check earnings summary

Q4 results today: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has announced the fourth quarter numbers on Saturday, May 2, reporting double-digit growth in its bottom line for the final quarter of FY26.

The private sector lender posted a standalone net profit of Rs 4,026.55 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, a gain of 13.4 per cent year-on-year compared to Rs 3,551.74 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.



The standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter stood at Rs 7,875.47 crore, up 8.1 per cent from Rs 7,283.57 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal.

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Standalone total income for Q4 FY26 climbed to Rs 17,291.10 crore, up from Rs 16,712.23 crore in the same period last year. Interest earned during the quarter also saw steady growth to Rs 14,174.77 crore compared to Rs 13,529.77 crore in Q4 FY25.

Adding to this, provisions and contingencies for the quarter dropped to Rs 516.42 crore from Rs 909.38 crore a year ago. On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) dropped to 1.20 per cent, or Rs 6,017.81 crore, of gross advances as of March 31, 2026, improving from 1.42 per cent, or Rs 6,133.85 crore, at the end of March 2025. Net NPA also eased to 0.25 per cent (Rs 1,262.51 crore) from 0.31 per cent (Rs 1,343.44 crore) over the same period.

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Kotak Mahindra Bank dividend 2026

The company board also proposed a payout of Rs 0.65 per share having a face value of Re 1, for the year ended March 31, 2026. Investors should note this adjustment follows the bank's recent stock split, which took effect on January 14, 2026, where one equity share with a face value of Rs 5 was sub-divided into five shares of Re 1 each.



Key highlight

Adding to the quarter's highlights, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank, divested a 30.99 per cent stake in its associate Infina Finance Private Limited on March 24, 2026. This transaction brought in a total consideration of Rs 1,293.91 crore, resulting in a gain of Rs 367.79 crore.

