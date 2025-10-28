The INDIA bloc on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections, promising government jobs, free electricity, and the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) among a series of welfare commitments.

The 32-page manifesto titled "Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran" (Tejashwi's resolve) was unveiled in Patna by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other alliance partners. "The INDIA bloc manifesto for the Bihar polls has 25 major points assuring practical solutions," Yadav said. "A new law guaranteeing employment would be introduced within 20 days of the INDIA bloc forming the government in Bihar."

He added that an employment guarantee scheme would be implemented across the state within 20 months of government formation. The manifesto also promised that all contractual workers in government departments would be made permanent. "All 'Jeevika Didis' will be made permanent and given a monthly salary of Rs 30,000," it said.

Among other key pledges, the manifesto includes 200 units of free electricity, new IT parks, SEZs, dairy and agro-based industries, an education city, and five new expressways to boost infrastructure and employment. "People of Bihar want a crime-free and scam-free regime. They will teach a lesson to NDA in the polls," Yadav told reporters. "People want a government that would provide padhai (better education), dawai (better health facilities), kamai (employment), and sichai (better irrigation facilities)," he said.

Yadav accused the ruling alliance of lacking vision for the state. "The NDA has no vision for Bihar. They have not released the manifesto for the polls so far. BJP leaders and corrupt officials have made Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a puppet. The BJP is using Nitish Kumar to further its interest. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already made it clear that Nitish will not be the CM face," he alleged.

He also said that the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act had "completely failed" and that the INDIA bloc government, if elected, would "remove the ban on toddy (tari)." "The INDIA bloc manifesto is the roadmap for the development of Bihar. It is a resolution to make the state number one," Yadav said.

Rahul Gandhi will join the INDIA bloc's campaign trail in Bihar on Wednesday.