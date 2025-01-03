GRAP 3 curbs back as Delhi’s air quality hits ‘severe’ level. Here’s what is banned

The central panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on brought back Stage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on January 3 amid a rise in air pollution levels owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions, according to an official order.

Delhi is grappling with alarming air pollution levels, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 348 today morning according to the central government’s Sameer App. The air pollution levels showed an increasing trend and the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 371 at 4 pm, as per CPCB data.

According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality situation is predicted to deteriorate further owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions.

The IMD has forecasted that dense to very dense fog will persist over the weekend, with the national capital likely to experience a cold wave for the next few days. It also predicted light to moderate rainfall for January 6, which may bring some improvement in visibility and air quality.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), responsible for strategising air pollution mitigation in Delhi-NCR, directed authorities in the region to immediately implement curbs prescribed under Stage 3 to prevent further worsening of the situation.

Other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) are also experiencing poor air quality, with AQI readings in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad at 253, 291, 285, 252 and 214 respectively.

Restrictions under GRAP Stage 3

GRAP Stage 3 entails a ban on non-essential construction work. Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt.

Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

The Stage 3 of GRAP was lifted on December 27 after a marked improvement in Delhi’s air quality following day-long rainfall in the national capital.

Throughout 2024, Delhi recorded the highest number of ‘severe’ AQI days since 2022, with 17 days exceeding an AQI of 400. Additionally, 70 days were classified as ‘very poor’. Not a single ‘good’ air quality day was recorded in 2024, a first since 2018.