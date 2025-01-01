IMD predicts warmer January across India with below-normal rainfall in north, forecast for cold wave in central India 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures across most of India are forecasted to be higher than usual in January, with exceptions in parts of eastern, northwest, and west-central regions.

Maximum temperatures are also expected to exceed normal levels for much of the country, except for certain areas in northwest, central, and eastern India, along with central southern peninsular regions, as stated by Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, during a virtual press briefing.

Related Articles

However, the western and northern parts of central India are likely to experience more cold wave days than usual in January.

The IMD also predicted that rainfall in northern India between January and March will likely be below average, at less than 86% of the long-period average (LPA). The average rainfall for this period, based on data from 1971-2020, is about 184.3 mm.

The states in northern and northwestern India, such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, are key producers of rabi crops like wheat, peas, gram and barley. These crops are grown in winter (October to December) and harvested in summer (April to June). Rainfall during winter, triggered by western disturbances, plays a vital role in their growth.

Winter tightens grip in New Year

Meanwhile, the New Year saw a noticeable winter chill across North India, as temperatures dropped sharply. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7°C on January 1, with a thin fog covering parts of the city.

Cold conditions also intensified in Rajasthan, disrupting daily life. Jaipur recorded 7.2°C at 8:30 am, while Bikaner and Churu saw temperatures of 7°C and 6°C, respectively, as per the IMD.

In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, fog enveloped the city as temperatures dipped further. The minimum temperature in Meerut was 9°C, and in Lucknow, it was 10°C, according to IMD.

Jammu and Kashmir continued to experience severe cold, with temperatures dropping below freezing in many areas. The chill caused Dal Lake’s surface to freeze. At 8:30 am, Srinagar recorded -1.5°C, Gulmarg -2.4°C, Pahalgam -6°C, Banihal 0.4°C, and Kupwara 0.4°C, as reported by IMD.

Despite the cold, large numbers of people from across the country visited temples and churches to celebrate the New Year.

(With inputs from PTI)