'Grave mis-step by Saudi Arabia': Kanwal Sibal slams Pakistan defence pact, warns of risks for India

Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal on Thursday criticised Saudi Arabia's move to sign a strategic defense pact with Pakistan, calling it a "grave mis-step" with serious implications for India's national security.

"This is a serious development with many implications for India," he said in a tweet. "India has reacted swiftly and sees this as a threat to its national security." He questioned whether the pact, signed on Wednesday during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Riyadh, could lead to Saudi Arabia's involvement in case India strikes Pakistan again.

"Will a follow-up to Operation Sindoor, if Pakistan sponsors another brutal terrorist attack against India, be seen as an attack on Saudi Arabia?" Sibal asked. He described the Saudi-Pakistan defense pact as "strategically most adventurous," adding that Pakistan's emboldened stance would encourage jihadi groups to target India.

— Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) September 18, 2025

The pact, which stipulates that "any aggression against one country shall be considered as aggression against both," is seen as a step toward strengthening military cooperation between the two nations. It marks a significant development in the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, founded on shared faith, values, and strategic interests. The agreement aims to bolster bilateral security ties and ensure joint deterrence against external threats.

However, Sibal expressed deep concern over the strategic ramifications of the agreement. "This pact means that funds will flow from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan to strengthen its armed forces," he noted. "Pakistan is being rehabilitated strategically. It began with Trump courting the Pakistani army chief."

Sibal further criticised Pakistan's offer of nuclear cover to Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, against Israel. "This is ridiculous," he said, pointing out that while Israel's actions in the region have raised tensions, it poses no existential threat to Pakistan or Saudi Arabia.

He also highlighted that Saudi Arabia and Israel had been operating communication channels for years, with Saudi Arabia expressing its willingness to establish ties with Israel, contingent on the resolution of the Palestinian issue. "This Pakistan-Saudi mutual defense pact has serious implications for Iran too. Saudis have privately applauded Israeli strikes against Iran," Sibal added.

The former diplomat said Saudi Arabia's shift toward Pakistan as a military partner was a misstep, particularly given the political instability and economic challenges facing Pakistan. He warned that a "politically unstable and economically broken Pakistan" was a dangerous proposition as a security provider.

Sibal concluded by asserting that Saudi Arabia's decision would be viewed by India as a threat to its national security, adding, "Saudi Arabia knows this will be construed in India as a threat to India’s security."

The signing of the "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region, with India watching closely. India's Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday stated it would study the implications of the move on its national security and regional stability.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed India's position, saying, "The government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains."

