‘Grave mistake, very sorry’: Father of Delhi teen who ran SUV over biker apologises, seeks victim’s forgiveness

The father of the 17-year-old accused of running over a 23-year-old biker in Delhi’s Dwarka on February 3 has issued a public apology, saying his family is “deeply ashamed” and in shock after the fatal crash.

Calling the incident a “grave mistake,” he said in an interview with Aaj Tak that he was “very, very sorry” and expressed profound regret over his son’s actions. “I am very ashamed,” he said.

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Father says, 'Son was naive.'

The father explained that he was in Gorakhpur for work when the accident occurred and claimed his son may have taken the car keys in “nadani (naivety).” “Had I been in Delhi, perhaps this would not have happened. His mother was at home. When I am there, I keep a strict environment,” he said.

He maintained that his son did not flee the scene and instead helped after the crash. Upon learning of the incident from his wife, he said he immediately instructed his family to rush the injured to the hospital.

Responding to allegations that the SUV had multiple previous challans, the father said the vehicle is primarily operated by hired drivers as part of their commercial business.

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He told Aaj Tak while addressing the victim’s mother, Inna Makan, saying he understands her pain and is seeking her forgiveness. “Nothing can undo what has happened. I will spend my entire life asking for her forgiveness".

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother alleged that the teenager had been out with his sister to shoot social media reels on the day of the crash. Speaking to ANI, she claimed the Scorpio was being driven at high speed and in the wrong lane. “The speed is clearly visible in the reels. He came straight in front of a bus and performed a stunt while they were making reels,” she said.

The teen’s brother also acknowledged that the accused was speeding and criticised him for driving without a valid licence. However, he reiterated the family’s stance that the boy did not attempt to escape after the accident and stayed at the scene.

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The deadly crash

The accident, captured on camera, took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka. Police said the teenager was driving his father’s Scorpio and allegedly did not possess a valid driving licence. The SUV reportedly struck a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction before crashing into a parked taxi.

The biker, Sahil Dhaneshra, was declared dead at the scene, while taxi driver Ajit Singh sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an Observation Home. He was later granted interim relief on Tuesday to appear for his Class 10 board examinations.