GST 2.0 rollout: Milk, electronics, LPG, petrol top consumer complaints; helpline gets 3,981 calls

The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has received 3,981 calls linked to the rollout of the Next-Generation GST Reforms 2025, with 31% recorded as queries and 69% as grievances.

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, 1,992 complaints have already been forwarded to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), while 761 grievances were referred in real time to relevant companies for resolution.

Misperceptions drive complaints

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) said many consumers lodged complaints based on misunderstandings of which goods actually saw GST cuts. “A significant portion of the complaints highlighted misperceptions regarding which commodities had witnessed GST reductions and which had not,” the authority noted.

Milk grievances dominate

A majority of calls concerned milk prices, with consumers alleging companies had not reduced prices after the reforms. CCPA clarified that fresh milk was already exempt from GST and that UHT milk has now also been exempted.

Electronics complaints

Another large cluster of grievances came from buyers of electronic goods on e-commerce platforms. Consumers claimed laptops, refrigerators, washing machines, and other durables were being sold at pre-reform GST rates. CCPA explained that GST had been reduced from 28% to 18% only for items such as TVs, monitors, dishwashers and air-conditioners, while laptops, refrigerators and washing machines were already at 18%.

LPG and petrol concerns

Domestic LPG cylinder prices also featured prominently among complaints. CCPA clarified that LPG continues at 5% GST and reforms did not alter the rate. Petrol grievances, meanwhile, stemmed from consumer belief that prices would fall, though CCPA stressed petrol remains outside the purview of GST.

Awareness push and industry talks

The Department of Consumer Affairs said consultations were held in September with industry associations FICCI, ASSOCHAM, CII, RAI, CAIT, voluntary consumer organisations, and state legal metrology departments. Industry representatives were urged to ensure the benefits of reduced GST are reflected in retail prices.

CCPA warned it will act against companies found deliberately overcharging or failing to pass on tax benefits, under the Consumer Protection Act 2019.

The NCH continues to operate through its multi-channel platforms — toll-free 1915, INGRAM portal, WhatsApp, SMS, the NCH app, UMANG app — in 17 languages.