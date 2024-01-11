Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder plot: US refuses to provide defence material to Nikhil Gupta’s lawyers

The US government has refused to provide defence material to the lawyers of Nikhil Gupta, involved in the Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case, stating that the information will only be provided once Gupta appears in a New York court. Earlier, a US court instructed the federal government to respond to a motion filed by Gupta's lawyers, who is accused in the murder plot of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Gupta’s lawyer had filed a 'Motion to Compel Production of Discovery' on January 4 in the US District Court, Southern District of New York, asking the Court to instruct federal prosecutors to provide defence materials relevant to their ability to defend the charges.

US District Judge Victor Marrero gave the government three days to respond to the motion on January 8.

Gupta, 52, was charged last November with collaborating with an Indian government employee in a foiled attempt to assassinate Pannun, a dual US and Canadian citizen, on American soil. Gupta was arrested in Prague, Czech Republic, on June 30, 2023, and is currently detained there. The US government is seeking his extradition to the US.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India had dismissed a plea from Nikhil Gupta's family, seeking consular access and legal aid to challenge his indictment and extradition. The apex court emphasised the sensitivity of the case and the importance of respecting the jurisdiction of the foreign court.

Gupta's family alleged he was denied consular access, the right to communicate with his family in India, and the chance to seek legal representation. The Supreme Court, including Justices Sanjeev Khanna and Dipankar Dutta, stated they could not interfere in the case, noting that the Delhi High Court had already issued orders.

Justice Khanna clarified that all aspects of this matter are governed by the Vienna Convention and confirmed that the central government has been directed to take necessary action. On December 22, the Czech justice ministry stated that Indian judicial authorities have 'no jurisdiction' in the case.

