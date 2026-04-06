Gurugram society puts up board with name of defaulters for non-payment of maintenance dues, recovers Rs 15 lakh

A township in Gurugram displayed the names of residents who did not pay maintenance dues, and threatened to suspend other services such as food deliveries from apps like Swiggy and Zomato, car washing and domestic help services. This name-and-shame tactic seemed to have worked for them as the welfare association collected Rs 15 lakh in pending dues.

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According to a report in The Indian Express, the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Uppal Southend township in Gurgaon’s sectors 49 and 50 publicly displayed the names of residents who had not paid maintenance dues. A little over a month later, the association collected Rs 15 lakh of the Rs 45 lakh of pending dues.

A large yellow board listing all the defaulters was set up at the main entrance. It named the defaulters and outlined other penalties and suspension of services too. RWA general secretary Anil Anand told the daily that 40 per cent of those named have paid up. He said the neighbours of the defaulters convinced them to clear their dues and that they did not have to send any reminders.

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Other RWAs have reached out to them from Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as they want to replicate the plan too. The RWA has, meanwhile, relaxed the former diktat that food deliveries would be stopped, as well as services like domestic help and car washing.

However, the issue apparently runs on both sides.

The issue is not simply non-payment by certain residents. These residents told the daily that they are not simply getting the services they have paid for, especially security. Some residents said they are paying for guards privately while still being billed for the common security expenses.

A resident told the daily that there is no dedicated security on their particular plot and they have to employ guards at their own expense. Another asked why should they pay for the dues when 80 per cent of it goes towards security but they don’t even get a guard.

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Anand said that even with charges for security guards, the maintenance is nominal, some Rs 1,000-1,350 per month. This includes other facilities too like community events, clean roads and parks.