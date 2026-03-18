No need to wait in lines! India gets its first 24*7 LPG ATM in Gurugram. What you need to know

At a time when the country is grappling with LPG supply uncertainties, an LPG ATM has been launched in Gurugram that allows users to get cooking gas within minutes.

That's right. Installed at a residential township in Sector 33, Sohna, the automated vending system allows users to exchange empty cylinders for filled, lightweight composite cylinders in 2-3 minutes.

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The initiative, introduced by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) as part of a pilot project, comes at a time when consumers are seeking quicker refill options amid supply pressures.

How does the LPG ATM work?

The machine operates round-the-clock and follows a fully digital, contactless process. Users are required to enter their registered mobile number, verify it through an OTP, and scan the barcode or QR code on their empty cylinder.

Once payment is completed via UPI credit/debit cards and net banking, the system releases a filled cylinder while retaining the empty one. A key feature of the LPG ATM is the use of composite cylinders, which are significantly lighter than traditional metal cylinders.

What is the LPG ATM's capacity?

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The machine has a storage capacity of around 10 cylinders. Moreover, it is equipped with a system that alerts nearby agencies when stock levels fall, ensuring timely replenishment.

How much do these cylinders weigh?

While conventional cylinders weigh around 31 kg with gas, the newer fibre-based versions weigh roughly 15 kg, making them easier to handle and transport.



Apart from convenience, the initiative also aims to promote the adoption of modern LPG solutions and reduce dependence on conventional delivery systems. Officials say the project is part of a broader push to integrate technology into fuel distribution and improve accessibility for urban consumers.

An official told the Times of India that the composite cylinder is "easier to carry, safer to use and better in appearance because they are dust-free and corrosion-free."