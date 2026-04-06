45-day ceasefire between US and Iran likely? Mediators make last-ditch attempt

A 45-day ceasefire between the US and Iran is possible, and discussions with regional mediators are underway in this regard, as per a report.

According to a report in Axios, although the chances of reaching a partial agreement within 48 hours seem low, this effort is seen as the last chance to prevent a major escalation involving widespread strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliatory attacks on energy and water facilities in Gulf states.

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The negotiations are being mediated by Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, with communication also taking place between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The US has made several proposals recently, none of which Iran has accepted so far.

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The report stated that the mediators are discussing a two-phase deal: the first phase would involve a 45-day ceasefire during which a permanent peace agreement would be negotiated. This ceasefire could be extended if more time is needed. The second phase would focus on ending the war permanently.

Sources told the news site that a detailed operational plan for a large-scale US-Israeli bombing campaign targeting Iran's energy facilities is ready, but the deadline extension aimed to allow one last chance for diplomacy.

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Trump threatened to unleash "hell" on Tehran if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his Tuesday deadline. The US and Israel have been conducting missile and airstrikes against Iran for over five weeks. Their aim is to counter what they describe as imminent threats from Iran's nuclear weapons development, ballistic missile arsenal, and support for regional proxy militias. Tehran has effectively closed the Hormuz waterway, a key route for around a fifth of the world’s oil and gas supply, and attacked US military bases and other targets in the Gulf.

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On his Truth Social platform, Trump threatened further strikes on Iranian energy and transport infrastructure. He called Tuesday "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran." He warned, "Open the Strait, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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In a contrasting statement, Trump told Fox News that Iran was negotiating and that a deal was possible by Monday.