Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM; Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh sworn in as ministers

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday took oath as the Andhra Pradesh chief minister. Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan, Naidu's son Nara Lokesh and senior JSP leader Nadendla Manohar were also among those who took the oath of office.

K Atchannaidu, Nadendla Manohar, P Narayan and Kollu Ravindra also took oath as ministers in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet. Andhra Pradesh governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath of office to the CM and ministers.

After taking the oath of office, Naidu hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also shared the dais with the Andhra Pradesh CM. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde were present at the occasion.

Among others present were Ramdas Athawale, Anupriya Patel, Chirag Paswan, NCP leader Praful Patel and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Besides the who's who of the world of politics, South Indian superstars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK) and Rajinikanth were also present at the occasion. Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, ex-Chief Justice of India NV Ramana also attended Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony.

With this, Chandrababu Naidu is the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term. In first two terms as chief minister, Naidu was at the helm of affairs of the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

His tenure began in 1995 and ended in 2004. Upon the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the first CM of divided Andhra Pradesh. He lost the assembly polls in 2019, paving the way for YSR Congress' Jagan Mohan Reddy to take charge.

In 2024, Naidu made his comeback as the Chief Minister after the NDA trounced the YSR Congress in the assembly polls.