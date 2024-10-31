Happy Diwali 2024: October 31 or November 1 for Diwali? Check Lakshmi Puja mahurat timings, preparations for both days

Diwali celebrations have become a topic of discussion this year, as the Amavasya (new moon) tithi spans two days—from October 31 at 3:52 PM until November 1 at 6:16 PM. This overlap has led to a divide among experts, with some advocating for Diwali on October 31 and others on November 1, aligning with traditional practices.

Experts who support October 31 point to the alignment of Amavasya and Pradosh Kaal that evening, an ideal setting for Lakshmi Puja as it represents the night’s symbolism of dispelling darkness with light.

They recommend performing the Puja on the night Amavasya begins for its symbolic potency.

Conversely, some spiritual leaders emphasise Vedic traditions that value Udaya Tithi, or the tithi active at sunrise, as an auspicious timing for significant events. With Amavasya continuing through the morning on November 1, they suggest this day holds deeper spiritual significance, making it preferable for Diwali.

Drik Panchang advises celebrating Diwali on November 1, noting that Lakshmi Puja performed during Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal on this day ensures alignment with favourable planetary conditions.

For those observing, here are the auspicious Muhurats:

Diwali Muhurat for October 31, 2024:

Pradosh Kaal: 5:35 PM to 8:11 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 6:21 PM to 8:17 PM

Lakshmi Puja: 6:25 PM to 8:32 PM

Diwali Muhurat for November 1, 2024:

Pradosh Kaal: 5:36 PM to 8:11 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 6:19 PM to 8:15 PM

Lakshmi Puja: 5:36 PM to 6:16 PM

To perform Lakshmi Puja on Diwali, here are the steps to follow to ensure alignment with tradition and invite prosperity into your home:

Preparations

Clean and Purify: Start by thoroughly cleaning the home, symbolizing the removal of negativity. Purify the space with incense or dhoop.

Set Up the Altar: Arrange a dedicated place with idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Place diya (oil lamps), flowers, sweets, fruits, and traditional items for offerings on the altar.

Puja Rituals

Invoke Ganesha: Begin by offering prayers to Lord Ganesha as he removes obstacles and ensures success. Light the diyas and chant, "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah.”

Lakshmi Puja: Focus on Goddess Lakshmi, reciting mantras like “Om Shreem Mahalakshmiyei Namah” while offering flowers, sweets, and coins symbolizing wealth.

Mantra Chanting: Chant Lakshmi mantras to invoke blessings. Recite each mantra with sincerity, inviting prosperity and happiness.

Aarti: Conclude with the Lakshmi Aarti, an essential part of the ritual, to express gratitude and devotion.

Distribute Prasad: Share the offerings or prasad with family members, neighbours, or guests, spreading the blessings of the festival.

Performing Lakshmi Puja within the auspicious Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal enhances the ritual's effectiveness, aligning the ceremony with positive cosmic energies believed to attract abundance and well-being.