How to create custom Diwali-themed stickers, images, wishes on WhatsApp using Meta AI

As Diwali festivities begin, new AI tools are helping people elevate their holiday greetings with customised digital creations. This year, Meta AI, available on platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, is enabling users to generate unique Diwali-themed images and stickers to share with friends and family.

In addition to Meta AI, other popular AI tools like ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing, and Google Gemini also offer ways to create personalised Diwali visuals, allowing users to bring a fresh, creative touch to their celebrations.

A step-by-step guide to using Meta AI for Diwali greetings on WhatsApp

Meta AI on WhatsApp makes it straightforward to design festive visuals specifically for Diwali. Here’s how to get started:

1. Launch WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp on your device. In the top search bar, select the “Ask Meta AI or Search” option, or go to an existing chat with Meta AI if you’ve interacted with it before.

2. Describe your desired image

Provide a detailed description to get the perfect Diwali-themed image. Sample prompts include:

“Generate an image of a traditional Diwali diya with bright colours and intricate designs.”

“Create a sticker showing a family celebrating Diwali with sparklers.”

“Produce an image of a rangoli at a home entrance.”

“Generate a sticker featuring a thali decorated with sweets, a diya, and flowers.”

“Create an image of fireworks lighting up the night sky over a city.”



3. Tips for precise results

Be Specific: The clearer the details—such as colours, objects, and settings—the better Meta AI will capture your vision. For example, mention “traditional decor” or “modern Diwali theme” for targeted results.



Experiment: Try various descriptions, like “classic Diwali celebrations” or “minimalist Diwali designs,” to explore different artistic styles.



Avoid text in images: Since AI can struggle with generating accurate text, focus on purely visual details instead.



4. Share your creations

Once you’ve crafted your Diwali images or stickers, sharing them is straightforward. Use the share button to send them directly to contacts on WhatsApp, or post them on Instagram and Facebook for a broader reach.

This Diwali, AI-powered creativity is making it easier to share personalised holiday wishes that truly capture the essence of the festival.