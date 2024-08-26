Happy Janmashtami 2024: Wishes, quotes from Bhagavad Gita, WhatsApp messages to share with your family and friends

Janmashtami, the festival honoring the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Bhagwan Vishnu, is observed on Ashtami, the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, typically falling in August or September. This year, the celebration will take place on Monday, August 26th, 2024.

Related Articles

In Delhi, the sacred puja muhurat begins at 12:01 AM on August 27 and extends until 12:45 AM, according to Drikpanchang. This 45-minute window is considered the most auspicious time for devotees to perform their rituals, seeking the blessings of Lord Krishna.

Fasting is a significant aspect of Janmashtami observance. Many devotees undertake a 24-hour fast, which culminates in the midnight feast known as "bhog," offered to Krishna as an expression of devotion and gratitude.

The night of Janmashtami, believed to be the moment when Lord Krishna was born, is celebrated with deep devotion. Many devotees observe a 24-hour fast, which they break only after the midnight aarti, a ritual that signifies the birth of Krishna. The festival is a time for special prayers, bhajans, and the offering of 'bhog' to the deity, all performed with the hope of seeking Krishna’s blessings for happiness, peace, and the removal of life’s worries.

The spirit of Janmashtami is also conveyed through heartfelt messages shared among loved ones.



Happy Janmashtami 2024: Messages to share with your loved ones

"May Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of happiness and remove all the worries from your life. Happy Janmashtami!"

"On this Janmashtami, may all your wishes come true, and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you."

"May Lord Krishna’s blessings always be upon you and your family. Happy Krishna Janmashtami."

"May you find strength in Lord Krishna's teachings and the courage to overcome life's challenges with grace and resilience."

"May the birth of Lord Krishna bring light to your life and destroy all the darkness. Happy Janmashtami!"

Happy Janmashtami 2024: The teachings of Lord Krishna, particularly those enshrined in the Bhagavad Gita, offer timeless wisdom that resonates with devotees during Janmashtami. These teachings remind us of the virtues of self-discipline, duty, and spiritual resilience:

"The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice."

"For one who has conquered his mind, a mind is best of friends, but for one who has failed to do so, a mind is the greatest enemy."

"Happiness from the senses seems like nectar initially, but it is bitter as poison in the end."

"Set thy heart upon thy work, but never on its reward."

"He who is content with whatever comes, without attachment, not disappointed when he gets nothing, is wise."

"Calmness, gentleness, silence, self-restraint, and purity: these are the disciplines of the mind."

"The soul can never be cut to pieces by any weapon, nor burned by fire, nor moistened by water, nor withered by the wind."

"Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics, and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power, and morality."

Happy Janmashtami 2024: WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

"Wishing you a day full of love and devotion as we celebrate the birth of our beloved Krishna. Happy Janmashtami!"

"May Lord Krishna's flute invite the melody of love into your life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!"

"On this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna guide you on your path and help you succeed in every phase of life."

"May the brave deeds of Lord Krishna inspire you to face every problem. Jai Shri Krishna!"

In the words of one devotee, "We have nothing to fear as long as Kanha is present in our hearts. To all, a happy Janmashtami!" This sentiment captures the essence of the festival—a reminder that the divine presence of Lord Krishna offers guidance and comfort in times of need.

Happy Janmashtami 2024: As the night of Janmashtami draws near, devotees not only reflect on Krishna's life and teachings but also draw inspiration from his words:

"As a strong wind sweeps away a boat on the water, even one of the roaming world of the senses on which the mind focuses can carry away a man’s intellect."

"When meditation is mastered, the mind is unwavering like the flame of a lamp in a windless place."

"You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of the work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction."

"One who sees inaction in action, and action in inaction, is intelligent among men."

"It is better to perform one’s own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations one is born with, a person never comes to grief."

"Experience cold or heat, pleasure, or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently."

"Do everything you have to do, but not with greed, not with ego, not with lust, not with envy but with love, compassion, humility, and devotion."



Finally, as Janmashtami culminates in joyous celebrations, the shared wishes and messages encapsulate the essence of the occasion: