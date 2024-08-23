Krishna Janmashtami 2024 bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on Monday, August 26? Check details

Many states will be observing a holiday for Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, which is on Monday, August 26. Banks across these states will also be closed to mark this auspicious occasion, which commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna. According to the annual bank holiday calendar published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), both public and private sector banks will be closed in cities where this holiday is observed.

Related Articles

Long weekend

The banks will be closed from August 24, 2024, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. According to the RBI rules, banks are closed on the second and forth Saturday of the month including Sundays, national and regional holidays. The banks will also be closed on August 25 for it is Sunday. Then on Monday, banks are closed in some states on the occasion of Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi, which is after fourth Saturday and Sunday.

States were banks are closed in:

Banks will be closed on the following dates in the mentioned states: Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Srinagar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

Banks will be open in:

Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, New Delhi, Goa.

Services available

Individuals have the opportunity to utilize various digital banking services provided by a majority of banks. These services include internet banking, Whatsapp banking, SMS banking, and mobile banking. A wide range of both financial and non-financial services can be accessed through net banking and mobile banking platforms. It is essential for bank customers to take advantage of these convenient services to enhance their banking experience and manage their finances efficiently.