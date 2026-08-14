Har Ghar Tiranga: Step-by-step guide to join the campaign and display the national flag

The campaign, launched as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, has evolved into a public participation drive where citizens can hoist the Tiranga, click photographs and share their participation online.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to participate.

What is the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign?

Har Ghar Tiranga is a Government of India initiative encouraging people to bring the national flag into their homes and display it as a symbol of national pride.

Participation is voluntary. Citizens can display the Tiranga at their homes, offices and other appropriate places while following the rules governing the respectful display of the national flag.

How to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga

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1. Get an Indian national flag: The first step is to arrange a Tiranga. Citizens can purchase a flag from authorised sellers or use a flag they already have, provided it conforms to the applicable rules and specifications. The flag should be handled and displayed respectfully.

2. Hoist or display the Tiranga: Display the national flag at your home, workplace or another permitted location. Citizens should ensure that the flag is not damaged, soiled or displayed in a manner that disrespects the national flag.

3. Click a photograph: Once the Tiranga is displayed, citizens can take a photograph of themselves, their family or their home with the national flag. The photograph can then be used to participate digitally in the campaign, where the official campaign portal is accepting participation during the active campaign period.

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4. Visit the official Har Ghar Tiranga portal: Citizens can check the campaign's official portal for the latest participation options, campaign dates and activities. The portal has previously allowed citizens to register their participation, upload a photograph and add themselves to the campaign's digital map or participation record. The exact features and dates can change from one year's campaign to another, so participants should follow the instructions displayed on the official portal for the current campaign.

5. Register your participation: If registration is enabled, enter the requested details on the campaign portal. Participants may be asked for basic information such as their name and location and, depending on the year's campaign format, may be able to upload their Tiranga photograph.

6. Upload your Tiranga selfie or photograph: Follow the portal's instructions to upload the photograph. Once submitted, participation may be reflected on the campaign platform, depending on the features activated for the current edition.

Can you participate without registering?

Yes. Displaying the national flag does not depend on online registration. The central idea of Har Ghar Tiranga is to encourage citizens to display the Tiranga respectfully.

Online registration and uploading a photograph are additional ways of recording or showcasing participation when those facilities are available.

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Displaying the Tiranga also comes with responsibilities. Citizens should:

Treat the national flag with dignity and respect.

Ensure that the flag is clean and in good condition.

Avoid allowing the flag to touch the ground.

Do not use the national flag as clothing, decoration or in a manner inconsistent with the Flag Code of India.

Do not display a damaged or soiled flag.

Follow the prescribed rules regarding the size, colour and manner of displaying the flag.

After use, store the flag respectfully rather than throwing it away.

What happens after Independence Day?

Citizens should not simply discard the flag after the celebrations. The Flag Code of India provides rules on how the national flag should be handled and disposed of when it is no longer in a fit condition.

For paper or other permitted flags used during celebrations, citizens should also ensure that they are not discarded on roads or in public places. The most important part of the campaign, however, is not the online registration but the respectful display and handling of India's national flag.