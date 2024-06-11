No alliance between Congress, AAP in Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said that there is no alliance between the grand old party and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the state level. He also mentioned that the Congress has witnessed a rise of around 20 per cent in its vote share in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Congress' vote percentage has increased by about 20 per cent. This is a clear indication that people have made up their minds to bring a Congress government. We've an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party at the national level and not at the state level," Hooda told news agency ANI.

The Congress and the AAP fought the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in an alliance. As part of the seat-sharing agreement between the two parties, the Congress fought on 9 seats and the AAP fought on the lone seat of Kurukshetra.

The Congress won 5 seats compared to 0 in the previous general elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party won other 5 seats, down from the previous general elections. AAP's Sushil Gupta lost the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat by a whisker to the BJP's Naveen Jindal.

He, however, was not alone as Congress' newly-elected MP from Rohtak Deependra Hooda also said that the Congress is capable of fighting the state elections in Haryana on its own. "We have to save Haryana and bring change," Hooda said.

He mentioned that the Congress has the biggest winning percentage in Haryana in the Lok Sabha polls. Commenting on the Nayab Singh Saini-led state government, Hooda said, "The Saini government is in minority and they have lost the moral fabric to continue in governance."

He further said that Governor Bandaru Dattatreya should dismiss the state government. Besides the Lok Sabha elections, the Assembly polls in Haryana are also scheduled to take place this year. The tenure of the Haryana legislative assembly is slated to end on November 3, 2024.