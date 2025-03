Haryana Assembly elections: BJP releases first list of 67 candidates, Nayab Singh Saini to contest from Ladwa

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest from Ladwa, Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula, former state home minister Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt, Kanwar Pal Gurjar from Jagadhri, Sunita Duggal from Ratia, Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur, and Tejpal Tanwar from Sohna.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that tickets have been given to almost all senior candidates. "I think nominations will begin tomorrow and will continue till 12th September. The remaining seats will be cleared too and the list will be released in a few days."



Full list of BJP's candidates for Haryana

Ladwa: Nayab Singh Saini

Kalka: Shakti Rani Sharma

Panchkula: Gian Chand Gupta

Ambala Cantt: Anil Vij

Ambala City: Aseem Goel

Mulana: Santosh Sarwan

Sadhaura: Balwant Singh

Jagadhri: Kanwar Pal Gurjar

Yamunanagar: Ghanshyam Dass Arora

Radaur: Shyam Singh Rana

Shahbad: Subhash Kalsana

Thanesar: Subhash Sudha

Pehowa: Kamaljeet Singh Arjana

Guhla: Kulwant Bazigar

Kalayat: Kamlesh Dhanda

Kaithal: Leela Ram Gurjar

Nilokheri: Bhagwan Dass Kabirpanthi

Indri: Ram Kumar Kashyap

Karnal: Jagmohan Anand

Gharaunda: Harvinder Kalyan

Panipat Rural: Mahipal Dhanda

Panipat City: Pramod Kumar Vij

Israna: Krishan Lal Panwar

Samalkha: Manmohan BHadana

Kharkhauda: Pawan Kharkhauda

Sonipat: Nikhil Madan

Gohana: Arvind Sharma

Safidon: Ram Kumar Gautam

Jind: Krishan Lal Middha

Uchana Kalan: Devender Attri

Tohana: Devender Singh Babli

Fatehabad: Duda Ram Bishnoi

Ratia: Sunita Duggal

Kalanwali: Rajinder Deshujodha

Rania: Shishpal Kamboj

Adampur: Bhavya Bishnoi

Uklana: Anoop Dhanak

Narnaund: Capt Abhimanyu

Hansi: Vinod Bhayana

Barwala: Ranbir Gangwa

Hisar: Kamal Gupta

Nalwa: Randhir Panihar

Loharu: JP Dalal

Badhra: Umed Patuwas

Dadri: Sunil Sangwan

Bhiwani: Ghanshyam Saraf

Tosham: Shruti Choudhry

Bawani Khera: Kapur Valmiki

Meham: Deepak Hooda

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi: Manju Hooda

Kalanaur: Renu Dabla

Bahadurgarh: Dinesh Kaushik

Badli: Om Prakash Dhankar

Jhajjar: Kaptan Birdhana

Beri: Sanjay Kablana

Ateli: Kumari Arti Singh Rao

Nangal Chaudhry: Abhe Singh Yadav

Kosli: Anil Dahina

Rewari: Lakshman Singh Yadav

Badshahpur: Rao Narbir Singh

Gurgaon: Mukesh Sharma

Sohna: Tejpal Tanwar

Palwal: Gaurav Gautam

Prithla: Tek Chand Sharma

Ballabhgarh: Mool Chand Sharma

Faridabad: Vipul Goel

Tigaon: Rajesh Nagar



Haryana will go to polls on October 5, and results will be declared on October 8.