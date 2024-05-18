Haryana bus tragedy: Eight dead, dozens injured as a devotees tourist bus catches fire

A tourist bus in Haryana's Nuh, engulfed in flames claiming the lives of eight people and leaving nearly 24 others injured. The bus was carrying around 60 passengers, many of whom were on religious pilgrimages. The incident took place on a flyover or bridge in the late hours of Friday at around 1:30 am approximately.

Some people who were on the bus shared what they witnessed. An elderly woman said a motorcyclist noticed the fire and told the driver. She managed to jump out of the bus before things got worse. She mentioned that most of the passengers were her family members who were returning from a pilgrimage.

"I heard a sound from under the bus. I thought the vehicle was plying on an elevated structure on the road; hence made the sound. However, later there was a smell as well. A biker who was behind the bus for several kilometres overtook and came to the front, and told the driver that the bus had caught fire. I was sitting in one of the front seats, so I jumped," she said.

Another person who saw the fire tried to help by breaking the bus windows and rescuing a few passengers. But the fire was too strong, and he had to stop. Firefighters arrived later and put out the fire, but the bus was completely destroyed by the time they had arrived.

The victims, predominantly hailing from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, were on a pilgrimage that spanned several days before tragedy struck on their journey back home.

The reason behind the fire is still unknown, and authorities are looking into it.