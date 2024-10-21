Haryana cabinet portfolios: CM Nayab Singh Saini keeps home, finance; Anil Vij gets labour, energy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the Haryana Chief Minister for the second time on Thursday. Along with him, BJP veteran and 7-time MLA Anil Vij also took oath as the Cabinet minister.

Apart from them, 12 MLAs, including two women, took oath. The oath taking ceremony took place at the Dussehra Grounds in Haryana's Panchkula, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh in attendance.

Here's who got what in Haryana cabinet

CM Nayab Singh Saini will handle 12 departments. Saini has kept key departments including home and finance besides planning, excise and taxation, town and country planning and urban estates, information, public relations, language and culture, criminal investigation, law and legislative, and housing for all departments.

Anil Vij, who had the home portfolio during the Manohar Lal Khattar government, has now also been given the charge of the labour, energy and transport departments.

Ateli MLA and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh's daughter Arti Singh Rao has got the health department, which Anil Vij handled during the ML Khattar government. Arti Rao will also be in charge of the medical education and research as well as Ayush departments.

Tosham MLA and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhry's daughter Shruti Choudhry has been allocated the women and child development portfolio whereas Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh will take care of the industries and commerce, environment, forests and wildlife departments.

Krishan Lal Panwar will be in charge of development and panchayats, and mines and geology departments.

Vipul Goel has been allocated revenue and disaster management, urban local bodies and the civil aviation departments whereas Arvind Sharma will take care of jails and cooperation portfolios.

Krishan Kumar Bedi has been given social, justice, empowerment, and SCs an BCs welfare departments.

Shyam Singh Rana has been given the agriculture and farmers welfare department whereas Ranbir Singh Gangwa will manage the public health engineering department.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Gaurav Gautam has been given youth empowerment and entrepreneurship as well as sports departments whereas MoS (Independent Charge) Rajesh Nagar has got food, civil supplies and consumer affairs.