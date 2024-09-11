Haryana Elections 2024: AAP releases another list, fields Daljeet Singh against BJP's Shruti Choudhry in Tosham

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released another list of 9 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. In its fifth list, the party named candidates for Narwana (Anil Ranga), Tosham (Daljeet Singh), and Palwal (Dharmender Hindustani). The party has also fielded Pardeep Jutail from Pataudi, Dr Gopichand from Nangal, and Wasim Jaffer from Ferozepur Jhirka. So far, Aam Aadmi Party has announced candidates for 70 of 90 constituencies.

In Tosham, AAP's Daljeet Singh will be taking on BJP's Shruti Choudhry, Congress nominee Anirudh Choudhry, and JJP's Rajesh Bhardwaj. Shruti is the daughter of Kiran Choudhry, who recently swtiched to the BJP from Congress.

Earlier today, AAP Haryana chief Sushil Gupta sid that his party will contest all 90 seats. He said if elected, a strong government of Arvind Kejriwal would be giving free electricity, water, and world-class education and Rs 3,000 per month for youth and Rs 1,000 per month for women.

In its last list, the AAP released a list of 21 candidates, fielding Kavita Dalal from Julana against the Congress's Vinesh Phogat and BJP's Yogesh Bairagi. The party has fielded Raj Kaur Gill from the Ambala Cantonment seat and Sunil Bindal from Karnal. Nishant Anand will contest the polls from Gurugram.

The AAP's first list was released on Monday as its seat-sharing talks with the Congress broke down. The Congress and the AAP contested the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi and Haryana. The Congress had given one seat - Kurukshetra - to the AAP in the general election in Haryana, which it had contested unsuccessfully.

