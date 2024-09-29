'Lying machine': Amit Shah blasts Rahul Gandhi in Haryana, promises pensionable jobs to every single Agniveer

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for claiming that Agniveers would not get jobs after they are out of the army. Addressing an election rally in Gurugram's Badshahpur, Shah described Rahul Gandhi as a "lying machine" and said that Haryana and the Centre will give pensionable jobs to every single Agniveer.

"Don't hesitate to send your children to Army. Haryana and the Centre will give pensionable jobs to every single Agniveer." "After five years, you will not find even one Agniveer who will be without a pensionable job," he said, adding that the new army recruitment scheme has been introduced to ensure a youthful profile of the armed forces.

Shah said every 10th soldier in the Army comes from Haryana. From Indira Gandhi to Manmohan Singh, the Congress did not fulfil the demand of One Rank One Pension and it was the Narendra Modi government that gave One Rank One Pension in 2015, the Union Home Minister said.

The Agniveer scheme has become an issue for the saffron party in Haryana and the Congress has promised to revoke the scheme if elected to power in the Centre.

Shah alleged that Gandhi's election guarantees have come a cropper in states such as Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka where the grand old party is in power. At the time of elections, the Congress makes tall promises, he said, but they are not able to fulfil their poll promises in Himachal, Karnataka and Telangana.

"Rahul Gandhi's guarantees have come a cropper. On the other hand, the BJP does not make any promise which it cannot fulfil," the Union Home Minister said. "Rahul Baba and company cannot undertake development" and it is the double-engine government that will ensure Haryana's development. "We will secure the country's border, we will protect reservation and never allow Article 370 to return."

Referring to the Waqf Bill, Shah told the rally, "You have a problem with the current legislation on Waqf Board... we will amend it in the Winter Session of Parliament." Several opposition leaders last month alleged the BJP-led NDA government's Waqf Amendment Bill aims at creating a divide in the society and asserted that they would strongly oppose it.

With Navratri starting on October 3, Shah said, "On October 5, while casting your vote, you have to give an answer to Rahul Baba and his party Congress as to who insults Shakti (the goddess)." He alleged that the Congress was "blinded by appeasement".

(With inputs from PTI)