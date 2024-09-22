Haryana: Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress, says 'Their structure as dilapidated as once Babri was in Ayodhya'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized Congress on Sunday, comparing the party's poor condition to the "dilapidated" state of the Babri structure in Ayodhya.

"Today, the structure of the Congress has become dilapidated like once Babri (mosque) structure in Ayodhya... when Lord Ram's devotees had raised the slogan 'ek dhakka aur do, Babri dhanche ko tod do'. The Babri structure has been demolished forever. The structure of slavery was demolished, paving the way for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," Adityanath was quoted by PTI as saying during a rally in Haryana.

Adityanath called for unity, saying, "I'm here to appeal to you. They want to divide you through caste politics. Remember, 'If you divide, you will suffer; if you stay united, you will succeed. No one can harm you.'"

He strongly accused Congress of obstructing the construction of the Nankana Sahib corridor and vehemently criticized Rahul Gandhi for his recent comments about Sikhs during his US visit.

“And what was Rahul Gandhi saying abroad, he was abusing Sikhs. He was defaming India. When Gandhi visits abroad, he raises a question on the country's constitutional bodies, attacks the country's faith,” he said.

“He does not miss any opportunity to defame the country in the world. These people who play with the security of the country, to expect that they will make any effort for the security and prosperity of India will be meaningless. And today, the Congress has resorted to this dishonesty,” Adityanath was further quoted.