Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has no understanding of the history of the emergence of nations, said former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal, adding that he should not take the name of the lord in vain to detract from Pakistan’s failures. Sibal’s response came after Asif said in an interview that India was never a united entity, unlike Pakistan that was created in the name of Allah.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Khawaja has no understanding of the history of the emergence of nations in the modern era. The Asokan empire was bigger than that of Aurangzeb’s. Even if India did not exist as a united nation in history, Pakistan did not exist at all,” said Sibal, adding that if divine forces had created the nation then it would not have been in the throes of an economic crisis and terrorism.

“Khawaja should not invoke Allah to distract from Pakistan’s failures,” said Sibal.

Khawaja has no understanding of the history of the emergence of nations in the modern era.



The Asokan empire was bigger than that of Aurangzeb’s.



Even if India did not exist as a united nation in history, Pakistan did not exist at all.



If Pakistan was created in the name of… https://t.co/jnUxIgA2qN — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) October 8, 2025

In an interview to SamaaTV, Khawaja Asif said India was never united, except for under the rule of Aurangzeb, till Bengal in the east and what he erroneously seemed to call Rajkumari in the south. He might have been referring to Kanyakumari.

Advertisement

“History shows India was never a united nation,” he said, adding that Pakistan was created with a vision, and in the name of Allah. He said despite internal differences, all of Pakistan came together as a nation during the standoff with India. “Such things matter a lot,” he said in the interview.

Khawaja Asif said if escalations happen in the future – “I don’t want it but I cannot deny the risk of it” – the lord will help us achieve a bigger victory than the last time.

The minister was referring to the India-Pakistan conflict. Despite India’s evidence-backed, clear victory, the Pakistani government has continued to mislead its citizens. Indian Air Force (IAF) chief AP Singh revealed that during Operation Sindoor, 8-10 Pakistani fighter jets, including F-16s and JF-17s, were destroyed. India's precision airstrikes attacked deep inside Pakistani territory, targetting critical military assets. This led Islamabad to seek a ceasefire.