Pakistan to upgrade its air power with US' help? Islamabad to receive AIM-120 AMRAAMs from Washington

Pakistan is expected to receive the AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) from the United States, as bilateral relations between the two countries continue to strengthen. A recently notified arms contract by the United States Department of War, formerly known as the Department of Defence, lists Pakistan as a buyer for the AMRAAM system. This development has emerged following improved military cooperation and diplomatic engagement between Washington and Islamabad.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The contract awarded to Raytheon, the manufacturer of the AMRAAM, has been modified with an additional value of over USD 41.6 million. This adjustment is part of a "previously awarded contract (FA8675-23-C-0037)" and is based on a "firm-fixed-price (P00026)" for the production of the C8 and D3 variants. The total value of the contract now exceeds USD 2.51 billion, and includes Pakistan as one of several foreign military sales recipients. The notification clarifies that this modification has expanded the agreement's scope to accommodate the needs of multiple countries.

According to the notification, "This contract involves foreign military sales to UK, Poland, Pakistan, Germany, Finland, Australia, Romania, Qatar, Oman, Korea, Greece, Switzerland, Portugal, Singapore, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Japan, Slovakia, Denmark, Canada, Belgium, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Norway, Spain, Kuwait, Finland, Sweden, Taiwan, Lithuania, Israel, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Turkey."

Advertisement

Work related to the contract is scheduled for completion by the end of May 2030. The notification does not specify the exact number of AMRAAM missiles allocated for Pakistan, prompting speculation about possible upgrades to the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) F-16 fleet.

In Pakistan's arsenal, the AMRAAM missile is compatible exclusively with its fleet of F-16 fighter jets. According to defence publication Quwa, the AIM-120C8 is the export version of the AIM-120D, currently used by the US military. The PAF already operates the earlier C5 variant, with 500 units acquired alongside its Block 52 F-16s in 2010.

This development follows a period of improved relations between Pakistan and the United States, coinciding with diplomatic efforts after the four-day military conflict between Pakistan and India in May. Pakistan credited US President Donald Trump for facilitating a ceasefire, while India maintained that the cessation of hostilities was the result of direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of both militaries.