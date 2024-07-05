Hathras stampede: Massive hunt for key accused Devprakash Madhukar; search on for Bhole Baba too

Hathras stampede: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a massive hunt for the key accused, while searches are on for the absconding preacher, Bhole Baba, whose satsang led to the death of 121 people.

The state government agencies have launched intensive searches in UP, as well as Rajasthan and Haryana, for key accused Devprakash Madhukar. Officials also told news agency PTI that police are looking for Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari aka Bhole Baba to question him in the case.

Related Articles

In what is believed to be one of the worst tragedies in recent years, 121 people, mostly women, died in a stampede after Bhole Baba’s satsang in Hathras' Fulrai village on July 2.

The key accused, Devprakash Madhukar, was the 'mukhya sevadar' or the chief organiser of the satsang. Bhole Baba was not mentioned as an accused, and only Madhukar, along with ‘several unidentified organisers’ were accused in the FIR, lodged in the Sikandra Rao Police Station. So far, six suspects have been arrested.

An official said that no one has been given a clean chit, and all the agencies are looking for the main accused who is absconding right now. The preacher is also being looked at. "The teams have visited parts of western Uttar Pradesh and eastern-most districts of the state as part of the search operation. They are also looking in states like Rajasthan and Haryana," the official added.

Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha submitted a report to the government on the stampede after overseeing the rescue and relief measures. The report contains statements of the Hathras district magistrate Ashish Kumar, Superintendent of Police Nipun Aggarwal, and senior health department officials who tended to the emergency situation.

The UP government has also formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the Hathras tragedy to ascertain if there was a “conspiracy” behind the stampede.