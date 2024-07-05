Hathras stampede: Rahul Gandhi reaches Aligarh, to meet families of the victims

Hathras stampede: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Hathras on Friday to meet the family members of people who lost their lives in the stampede. On July 2, 121 people succumbed to the stampede.

According to Congress leaders, Gandhi left Delhi at 5:10 am in the morning by road and reached Pilakhna village in Aligarh around 7.15 am. He was accompanied by state Congress chief Ajay Rai, state Congress in-charge Avinash Pande, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and other office bearers.

The Congress leader is scheduled to meet the families of the stampede victims in Hathras’ Vibhav Nagar area. “Rahul Gandhi will make a condolence visit to the family of the victims of the Hathras tragedy at Pilakhna in Aligarh. Later, he will meet the families of the victims at Green Park and Vibhav Nagar near Navipur Khurd in Hathras,” said Rai, confirming Gandhi’s schedule.

The Congress have blamed the Uttar Pradesh government for the tragedy. Rai, speaking on the same, said that the stampede was a failure of the UP government. “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Hathras and later Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also went there. But they did not go together; this shows the infighting,” he said.

Rai retiererated the Congress demand for compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of those who were killed and Rs 25 lakh to the injured. "We also want a judicial inquiry into the incident to be conducted by a sitting judge of the high court, not a retired judge," Rai had said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday formed a three-member judicial commission headed by retired High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Srivastav to probe the Hathras tragedy. The commission, which includes retired IAS officers Hemant Rao and Bhavesh Kumar, will submit its report in two months.

The police have filed an FIR against the organisers of the 'satsang' near Phulhari village for allowing 2.5 lakh people at the venue despite having permission for only 80,000. 'Satsang' preacher Bhole Baba’s lawyer said the preacher will cooperate with the investigation. The FIR names 'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers, but not Bhole Baba. Adityanath suggested the local administration was not to blame, and instead criticised the 'sevadars' for not helping the victims.