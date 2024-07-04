UP Hathras stampede tragedy: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to visit site as probe begins

A stampede in Hathras claimed the lives of 121 individuals and left numerous others injured on Tuesday. In response to the situation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit the site and offer support to those affected.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed his deepest condolences over the incident, calling it "unfortunate." Venugopal announced Gandhi's intention to visit Hathras, where he plans to engage with the impacted individuals.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken swift action by initiating a judicial probe helmed by retired High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, alongside two retired IAS officers, Hemant Rao and Bhavesh Kumar Singh.

An FIR has been filed against the event organisers, though the key figure involved, Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari, known as 'Bhole Baba,' has not been implicated in the investigation. The deadly stampede unfolded during a satsang overseen by the self-proclaimed religious leader.

The SDM, who gave permission for the 'satsang' (religious congregation), was also present at the venue when the incident occurred, according to the report. "A crowd of more than 2 lakh people was present in the satsang pandal. Shri Narayan Sakar Hari (Bhole Baba) reached the satsang pandal at about 12.30 pm and the program went on for 1 hour.

'Bhole Baba' has a controversial history, having been arrested in 2000 for purportedly learning "magical powers." He also made headlines in the past for an incident in Agra where he allegedly seized the body of a deceased teenager, promising her revival through his supposed abilities.