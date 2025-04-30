'Have cast my vote here, have ration card': Pakistan national's shocking admission after India orders exit

Days after the Indian government ordered Pakistani nationals holding short-term visas to leave the country in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, a host of cases have surfaced where Pakistani citizens have been staying in India for years or even decades.

While departing via the Attari-Wagah border, Osama, a Pakistani national, said he had been living in India for the past 17 years. "I am currently pursuing my bachelor's degree. I wanted to appear for job interviews after my examinations. I have been staying here for the last 17 years. I have cast my vote here, I have my ration card," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Osama appealed to the government to give him some time. "Whatever happened there (Pahalgam) is wrong. I condemn this incident. It is a very shameful act... I have completed my Class 10th and 12th here, what will I do there? What is my future there?"

Another man, originally from Karachi, said he had been staying here for the last 41 years. "I have no idea why we are asked to leave. A terrorist attack took place in Kashmir, but why are we being punished? I have been staying here for the last 41 years. Whatever is happening is not right. We don't stand with them. Their (terrorists') legs should be broken and they should be hanged. I appeal to the Govt that whatever is happening with us is not right.”

Mufzala, a Pakistani woman who got married in Baramulla six years ago, said she was from Muzaffarabad and she got married in Baramulla 6 years ago. "Both my kids were born here. We were staying here legally through a long-term Visa. We have been filing our application for the last 3 years, but it has never been accepted. The day before yesterday, we were suddenly asked to leave the country. What happened in Pahalgam was a terrorist activity. Innocents have lost their lives in the attack. The terrorists should be punished."

ANI reported that as many as 786 Pakistani nationals have exited India via the Attari-Wagah border within six days beginning April 24. In contrast, 1,376 Indian nationals have returned from Pakistan during the same period.

On April 24, the government issued a directive asking Pakistani nationals on short-term visas to leave by April 27, with an extended deadline of April 29 for those with medical visas. Those holding diplomatic, official, and long-term visas were exempted. The order came in the aftermath of the April 20 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 tourists dead.

Authorities are now conducting extensive verification drives across states in coordination with intelligence agencies. “Several have left via flight through Dubai or other routes, as there is no direct flight to Pakistan. We are expecting more Pakistan nationals to leave the country as state police and other central agencies are identifying Pakistan nationals residing at various places in the country,” an officer said. Another official warned that staying beyond the visa validity would be considered illegal and could attract strict legal action.