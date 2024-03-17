'Have decided whom to vote for': Bollywood actress praises PM Modi as INDIA holds first rally in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has increased the country's respect across the world. She said she has already decided whom she will vote for. "You should also decide, you shouldn't wait till the end," she said while speaking to reporters.

"He (PM Modi) has done a good job, and our respect has increased in the world. We are getting economically stronger, and infrastructural development is on the rise," Chaudhary said.

The actress said the peace in our country unlike other countries helps us to work better. "PM Modi should be credited for all this. He is an inspiration, the background that he comes from, inspires us, and he works 24 hours a day," she said.

The Dhadkan actor said what PM Modi has done has changed the minds of the people. "He has given the slogan 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', it changed the attitude of people, especially at small places."

#WATCH | Gaya, Bihar: Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary says, "I have already decided that whom to vote for, one shouldn't wait till the end... He(PM Modi) has done a good job, and our respect has increased in the world. We are getting economically stronger, and infrastructural… pic.twitter.com/fFfwUQJkUD — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

Chaudhary's remarks come on the day the INDIA bloc is holding its first joint rally in Mumbai. The rally is being held on the culmination of Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra. The rally was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Farooq Abdullah, Tejashvi Yadav, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, and others.

Addressing the rally, Stalin said: "I have come here to convey my wishes to my dear brother, Rahul Gandhi. Your journey has reached Mumbai today, and it will reach Delhi soon. The massive public gatherings during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra made the BJP lose sleep."

This is the first opposition rally after the release of Lok Sabha election's schedule by the Election Commission.