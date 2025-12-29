'Have highest respect for the Indian govt': Lalit Modi apologises after backlash over London party video

IPL founder Lalit Kumar Modi on Monday issued a public apology, saying his remarks in a viral social media video were misconstrued and not intended to offend, after facing sharp criticism for referring to himself and Vijay Mallya as India's "two biggest fugitives".

"I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies," Lalit Modi wrote on X.

Advertisement

Related Articles

I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) December 29, 2025

The apology came after Lalit Modi posted a video on Instagram from a party hosted in London to mark Mallya's 70th birthday. In the clip, the Indian Premier League (IPL) founder can be heard saying, "We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India." He was standing alongside Mallya.

The caption to the post read: "Let's break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend Vijay Mallya." Another line added, "Something for you media folks. Wat (sic) your heard out with envy."

Advertisement

The video was the second in recent days showing celebrations linked to Mallya's birthday. An earlier post from Lalit Modi described the gathering at his Belgrave Square home in central London. "An amazing celebration for my dear friend Vijay Mallya at my house last night for all his friends and family who flew in from all corners of the world. Another cornerstone achieved by the King of Goodtimes – his 70th birthday. Wish him all the happiness and success," the post read.

The viral video triggered a wave of criticism on social media, with several users accusing Lalit Modi and Mallya of mocking Indian authorities. One X user wrote, "This is not humour, it is an open mockery of the Indian state. When economic offenders joke freely from foreign soil, it exposes how weak enforcement and political will really are. The silence of the government sends a dangerous message that the powerful can loot the country, flee, and laugh."

Advertisement

Both Lalit Modi and Mallya are facing legal challenges in India linked to allegations of financial impropriety, which they have denied. Mallya, who left India in 2016, is wanted on charges of fraud and money laundering connected to loans taken by the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya is on bail in the UK and has continued to resist extradition. Earlier this year, a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) won an appeal in a London court to uphold a bankruptcy order against him, part of a long-running effort to recover a judgment debt of around £1.05 billion linked to Kingfisher Airlines.