'Biggest fugitives of India': Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya mock Indian authorities in a new viral video

A new video featuring former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi and fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya has triggered fresh outrage on social media, with many accusing the duo of openly mocking Indian authorities. The clip, which has gone viral, shows the two men partying together in London, where Modi sarcastically introduces himself and Mallya as the “biggest fugitives of India.”

The video was shared by Modi on his Instagram account with the caption: “Let’s break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend #VijayMallya. Love u.” The post quickly drew criticism, with users questioning how two high-profile economic offenders could publicly flaunt their lifestyle while continuing to evade Indian law enforcement.

Both Modi and Mallya have been outside India for years. Modi left the country in 2010 after being removed as IPL chairman amid allegations of financial irregularities, including bid-rigging and money laundering. Mallya fled India in 2016 following the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines and mounting legal action related to unpaid bank loans. One user commenting on the post wrote, “What a mockery they have made of the Indian government,” echoing a sentiment widely shared online.

The video is not an isolated instance. Earlier this month, Lalit Modi hosted a lavish birthday celebration in London to mark Vijay Mallya’s 70th birthday. Modi described the gathering at his London residence as an “amazing celebration,” attended by friends and family who reportedly travelled from across the globe. Referring to Mallya as the “King of Goodtimes,” Modi said the occasion marked a “cornerstone achieved” and wished him happiness and success in the years ahead.

Photographer Jim Rydell later shared a photograph of Modi and Mallya on X, thanking Modi for hosting what he called a “fabulous pre-70th birthday party.” Modi subsequently acknowledged the guests in another post, again referring to Mallya as his friend and expressing gratitude to those who attended.

Reports suggested the guest list included prominent names such as Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, actor Idris Elba, and fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla, with images from the event circulating widely online. The visuals sparked sharp criticism, with many questioning how the two men could enjoy such high-profile social gatherings while facing serious legal cases in India.

Vijay Mallya, the former owner of Kingfisher Airlines, faces charges linked to an alleged bank loan fraud exceeding ₹9,000 crore and continues to contest his extradition from the United Kingdom.