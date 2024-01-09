'Have to impart values': Ram temple trust member urges Hindus to choose children's names from Vedas and Puranas

In the wake of the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Swami Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, a senior member of the temple trust, has made an appeal to the Hindu community. He has encouraged parents to choose names for their children from the rich tapestry of Hindu texts, such as the Vedas, Puranas, Ramayana, and Mahabharata, news agency PTI reported.

This guidance is not just about preserving cultural heritage but also about instilling a sense of identity and belonging in the younger generation, he said.

"The dream that we envisioned for centuries has been fulfilled. But one should not assume that our responsibilities are over. Our thoughts should be that for how many years the temple remains in that form of a temple and that no one is able to harm it again," he said.

"Till the time our children remain Hindus and the Hindus exist as the majority, the temple will exist as a temple. See what happened in Afghanistan, where statues of the Buddha were destroyed," he added, referring to the destruction of Buddha sculptures in Bamiyan.

Swami Vishwaprasanna Tirtha also stated that establishing the temple is not a major undertaking; the greater responsibility is to keep it as a temple.

"We are not going to live forever. We have to impart values of Hindu Dharma and Sanatan Dharma in our children. By imparting 'sanskriti (culture)' in our 'santati (children)', we will be able to preserve it," the Pejawar mutt seer said.

Asked about the consecration ceremony, the seer said, "The dream of centuries has been fulfilled now. It was a legal battle. The Supreme Court gave a judgment in our favour. Those who believe in the Constitution and have respect for the Supreme Court have accepted it."

The Vedas, which include the Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Sama Veda, and Atharva Veda, along with their accompanying texts—the Brahmanas, Aranyakas, and Upanishads—are foundational scriptures of Hinduism that offer a plethora of meaningful names.

The shastras, another set of revered texts, provide additional options with the Vedangas, Puranas, Meemansa, Nyaya, Dharma Shastras, Ayurveda, Dhanurveda, Gandharva Veda, and Arthashastra.

For those seeking inspiration, names like Aashman (Son of the sun), Akshar (Eternal god), Abhimanyu (The son of Lord Arjun; great warrior), and Amrit (Immortal) are drawn directly from these ancient texts. The name Divya, meaning 'radiance' or 'divine brilliance,' is a versatile choice suitable for both boys and girls.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: ‘PM Modi takes everything personally’: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge on Lakshadweep-Maldives row