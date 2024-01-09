‘PM Modi takes everything personally’: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge on Lakshadweep-Maldives row

Amid the raging Maldives row, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes “everything personally”. He said that it is important to maintain diplomatic relations with the neighbours.

Kharge, speaking to reporters in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi said, "After Narendra Modi came to power, he is taking everything personally…At the international level, we should keep a good relationship with our neighbours. We should act according to time. We cannot change our neighbours.”

A controversy erupted following derogatory and distasteful remarks made by the Deputy Minister of Maldives, in conjunction with other cabinet members and government officials, in relation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep. PM Modi visited the Union Territory on January 2, posting a variety of photographs, amongst which was an 'exhilarating experience' of him snorkelling.

PM Modi shared pictures from the pristine white beaches of Lakshadweep and of its clear blue skies, and said, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

On Monday, the Indian External Affairs Ministry summoned the Maldivian envoy to express its strong concerns over disrespectful social media posts against PM Modi made by three now-suspended-ministers. The ministers, namely Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid from the youth ministry, were suspended on Sunday by the government of President Mohamed Muizzu.

The Maldivian government communicated to Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar that the comments made against Modi do not reflect its stance. The president of Maldives is currently on a week-long visit to China.

