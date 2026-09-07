He gave up a ₹90 lakh corporate career & started with ₹30,000. Now this entrepreneur’s microgreens business makes ₹1.44 crore

Meet Mohit Nijhawan, a https://t.co/BC6fLkcQNf Computer Science graduate. This guy left his 90 LPA corporate career to grow tiny greens. Today, he has built https://t.co/7yvufGmkSg, a ₹1.44 crore business with approximately ₹60 lakhs in profit annually.



He walked away from a… pic.twitter.com/HI4OPKOm7l — Vikas Alwys (@VikasAlwys) September 5, 2026

Why Nijhawan left his corporate career

Nijhawan began his professional career in the pharmaceutical industry and had risen to the position of regional head at Sanofi-Genzyme by 2020.

However, the loss of close family members to cancer led him to reassess his lifestyle and dietary choices. In December 2020, he resigned from his high-paying multinational corporate role, where he earned approximately ₹90 lakh per annum.

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He then began exploring microgreens farming as a way to promote healthier and chemical-free nutrition.

He started with ₹30,000

Nijhawan's first microgreens venture began in early 2021 but ended after a setback involving a partner. He did not abandon the idea.

In May 2022, he restarted the business with ₹30,000 and a rented 100 sq ft space in Chandigarh.

He set up a vertical indoor farm using three racks, trays, grow lights and seeds. Initially, he focused on 21 organic varieties and followed non-GMO and pesticide-free cultivation methods.

The operation has since expanded to a 500 sq ft facility with around 60 racks. According to the information shared about the business, the setup is capable of producing 12,000 trays of microgreens a month.

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The microgreens are sold at approximately ₹200 per tray.

From a small indoor farm to ₹1.44 crore revenue

The information shared about Greenu puts its monthly turnover at ₹12 lakh.

The business now generates ₹1.44 crore in annual revenue, with approximately ₹60 lakh in profit.

Greenu caters to health-conscious consumers, restaurants, gyms and cafes. Its customer base also includes oncologists.

One of its early clients, an oncologist based in Chandigarh, was impressed by the health benefits of microgreens and began recommending them to patients as part of dietary interventions.

The farm uses vertical farming techniques and organic media such as cocopeat and coco fiber. Environmental factors including temperature, humidity and airflow are carefully controlled.

The microgreens are often distributed live with their roots to retain freshness and vitamins.

Greenu's training business

Nijhawan's venture is not limited to producing and selling microgreens. Through Greenu Microgreens, he has also been training farmers and aspiring entrepreneurs who want to enter the business.

According to Greenu Microgreens' official website, Nijhawan has trained more than 300 farmers and aspiring entrepreneurs across India.

The training programmes include kits and seeds for microgreens cultivation and are offered at minimal fees. Greenu also provides support for franchise setups in cities including Ambala, Gurugram, Mohali and Panchkula.

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Nijhawan has also used LinkedIn to share updates about the business, including posts such as "Meet Mohit Nijhawan-the green guru behind Greenu!" and updates celebrating the sale of more than 6,000 trays each month.

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What is behind the business model?

Greenu operates under Embryonic Greens Pvt. Ltd. and combines indoor vertical farming with organic cultivation practices.

The model is built around growing microgreens in limited space while controlling the farming environment. Nijhawan's stated mission is to make nutrient-dense, chemical-free microgreens accessible to households and help others replicate the model with limited space and investment.

From a ₹30,000 start in a 100 sq ft rented space in Chandigarh to a business claiming ₹1.44 crore in annual revenue, Nijhawan's journey marks a sharp shift from a high-paying corporate career to entrepreneurship in indoor farming.