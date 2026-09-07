Tewolde Gebremariam takes charge as Air India CEO; security clearance still pending: Report

MUST READ | Meet Tewolde Gebremariam, Air India's new CEO who transformed Ethiopian Airlines

Chandrasekaran and former Air India chairman and managing director Pradeep Singh Kharola, who have been guiding Gebremariam since he joined the Tata airline early last month, will continue to work closely with him during his initial months, the report added.

Gebremariam takes charge as Air India faces challenges related to safety, operational reliability and financial performance. The airline reported a loss of over ₹26,000 crore in FY26 and has sought a fresh ₹10,000 crore equity infusion from its owners, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

As per the report that cited officials, Gebremariam will have considerable autonomy to address operational gaps and improve the airline's safety and sustainability. He is expected to review operations, identify shortcomings and implement corrective measures quickly.

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Safety remains a key concern following the fatal Ahmedabad crash last June that killed more than 270 people. On August 4, about 20 passengers and four crew members were injured after a Phuket-Delhi flight experienced a sudden loss of altitude. Air India dismissed the aircraft's captain after a preliminary investigation found him non-negative for a psychoactive substance in a confirmatory test.

Gebremariam is expected to focus on consistency in operations, adherence to procedures and reliability. Engineering and maintenance are likely to be priorities. His experience in building operational and engineering capabilities at Ethiopian Airlines is expected to strengthen Air India's technical organisation and maintenance systems as its fleet expands, as per the report.

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Senior executives may be reshuffled or functions restructured to improve execution, accountability and efficiency. Financial discipline will also be central to his mandate, with emphasis on cash management, cost control, profitability, leadership development and creating a higher-performance culture.

MUST READ | Why did Tewolde Gebremariam choose Air India over Pakistan International Airlines?

Monday's town hall is expected to set the tone for Gebremariam's tenure, with safety, operational excellence, customer experience and financial discipline as key priorities.