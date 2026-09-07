Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
Tewolde Gebremariam takes charge as Air India CEO; security clearance still pending: Report

Tewolde Gebremariam takes charge as Air India CEO; security clearance still pending: Report

N Chandrasekaran and former Air India chairman and managing director Pradeep Singh Kharola, who have been guiding Tewolde Gebremariam since he joined the Tata airline early last month, will continue to work closely with him during his initial months.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 8:45 AM IST
Tewolde Gebremariam takes charge as Air India CEO; security clearance still pending: ReportTewolde Gebremariam takes charge of Air India as the new CEO

Tewolde Gebremariam will take operational charge of Air India on Monday, replacing former chief executive Campbell Wilson. However, his formal appointment as CEO and accountable manager is pending security clearance from the government, as per a report.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Gebremariam, the former chief of Ethiopian Airlines, is expected to be introduced to Air India employees by chairman N Chandrasekaran at a town hall on Monday. The security clearance by the Union Home Ministry is anticipated by the end of the month, after which he can be officially designated CEO and accountable manager, the report added.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Meet Tewolde Gebremariam, Air India's new CEO who transformed Ethiopian Airlines

Chandrasekaran and former Air India chairman and managing director Pradeep Singh Kharola, who have been guiding Gebremariam since he joined the Tata airline early last month, will continue to work closely with him during his initial months, the report added.

Gebremariam takes charge as Air India faces challenges related to safety, operational reliability and financial performance. The airline reported a loss of over ₹26,000 crore in FY26 and has sought a fresh ₹10,000 crore equity infusion from its owners, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

As per the report that cited officials, Gebremariam will have considerable autonomy to address operational gaps and improve the airline's safety and sustainability. He is expected to review operations, identify shortcomings and implement corrective measures quickly.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Air India's new CEO Tewolde Gebremariam was about to join Pakistan's PIA: Here's what changed

Safety remains a key concern following the fatal Ahmedabad crash last June that killed more than 270 people. On August 4, about 20 passengers and four crew members were injured after a Phuket-Delhi flight experienced a sudden loss of altitude. Air India dismissed the aircraft's captain after a preliminary investigation found him non-negative for a psychoactive substance in a confirmatory test.

Gebremariam is expected to focus on consistency in operations, adherence to procedures and reliability. Engineering and maintenance are likely to be priorities. His experience in building operational and engineering capabilities at Ethiopian Airlines is expected to strengthen Air India's technical organisation and maintenance systems as its fleet expands, as per the report.

Advertisement

Senior executives may be reshuffled or functions restructured to improve execution, accountability and efficiency. Financial discipline will also be central to his mandate, with emphasis on cash management, cost control, profitability, leadership development and creating a higher-performance culture.

MUST READ | Why did Tewolde Gebremariam choose Air India over Pakistan International Airlines?  

Monday's town hall is expected to set the tone for Gebremariam's tenure, with safety, operational excellence, customer experience and financial discipline as key priorities.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 8:45 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more