Brightcom Group shares jump 9% after FTSE re-inclusion; key details

Brightcom Group said it has been confirmed for inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series Micro Cap Index, including the FTSE Asia Pacific ex Japan ex China Micro Cap Index. The inclusion was confirmed by FTSE Russell, an London Stock Exchange Group business, following its latest review.

The changes from the review have been considered final from September 7, while Brightcom Group's inclusion in the relevant index will become effective from September 21, 2026.

Stock's return to global index

Brightcom Group was initially included in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series in 2020 and later moved to the FTSE Global Small Cap Index. However, the company's shares were suspended from trading from June 14, 2024, following which it was removed from the FTSE index.

Advertisement

Trading in the shares resumed on the BSE and NSE from July 14, 2025, after the suspension was revoked. The company said it has since maintained the required compliance and regulatory requirements, which were considered as part of FTSE Russell's latest review.

Brightcom Group said its return to the FTSE index marks an important development following the resumption of trading in its shares. The company expects the inclusion to increase its visibility among international investors.

According to the company, being part of a globally recognised FTSE Russell index can make the stock more readily identified and tracked by institutional investors, fund managers and research teams that use such indices for investment analysis and portfolio benchmarking. The company said it remains focused on strengthening operations, maintaining compliance standards, expanding its global presence and creating long-term value for shareholders.