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Brightcom Group shares jump 9% after FTSE re-inclusion; key details

Brightcom Group shares jump 9% after FTSE re-inclusion; key details

BCG9.51(5.90%)

Brightcom Group was initially included in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series in 2020 and later moved to the FTSE Global Small Cap Index. However, the company's shares were suspended from trading from June 14, 2024, following which it was removed from the FTSE index.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 11:47 AM IST
Brightcom Group shares jump 9% after FTSE re-inclusion; key detailsBrightcom Group said it has been confirmed for inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series Micro Cap Index, including the FTSE Asia Pacific ex Japan ex China Micro Cap Index.

Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd jumped as much as 9 per cent in Monday's trade after the global digital marketing and advertising technology (AdTech) company announced its re-inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (FTSE GEIS) Micro Cap Index. The stock rose 9.02 per cent to hit a high of Rs 9.79 on BSE, trimming its three-month losses to 21.42 per cent. The scrip had closed at Rs 8.98 in the previous session.

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Brightcom Group to re-enter FTSE index

Brightcom Group said it has been confirmed for inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series Micro Cap Index, including the FTSE Asia Pacific ex Japan ex China Micro Cap Index. The inclusion was confirmed by FTSE Russell, an London Stock Exchange Group business, following its latest review.

The changes from the review have been considered final from September 7, while Brightcom Group's inclusion in the relevant index will become effective from September 21, 2026.

Stock's return to global index

Brightcom Group was initially included in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series in 2020 and later moved to the FTSE Global Small Cap Index. However, the company's shares were suspended from trading from June 14, 2024, following which it was removed from the FTSE index.

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Trading in the shares resumed on the BSE and NSE from July 14, 2025, after the suspension was revoked. The company said it has since maintained the required compliance and regulatory requirements, which were considered as part of FTSE Russell's latest review.

Brightcom Group said its return to the FTSE index marks an important development following the resumption of trading in its shares. The company expects the inclusion to increase its visibility among international investors.

According to the company, being part of a globally recognised FTSE Russell index can make the stock more readily identified and tracked by institutional investors, fund managers and research teams that use such indices for investment analysis and portfolio benchmarking. The company said it remains focused on strengthening operations, maintaining compliance standards, expanding its global presence and creating long-term value for shareholders.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 11:44 AM IST
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