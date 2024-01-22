'Heartening to see him doing anushthana upon Rama': Sadhguru on PM Modi at Ram Mandir inauguration

Sadhguru, a revered spiritual leader known for his deep insights into yogic sciences and founder of the Isha Foundation, has expressed admiration for Prime Minister Modi's dedication as PM Modi embarked on an 11-day spiritual journey, an 'anushthan', in the lead-up to the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Sadhguru added that seeing the Prime Minister 'performing anushthana upon Rama' was'very uplifting'.

"It is very heartening to see that Narendra Modi, the elected leader of Bharat, this great crucible of civilization, is doing anushthana upon Rama, who is held as the epitome of a just and stable leader," Sadhguru tweeted.

In this Culture, the aspiration is not to go to heaven. The aspiration is to become Divine. This aspiration needs an iconic inspiration. For several millennia, Rama has been such an inspiration. As we celebrate the opening of the #AyodhyaRamMandir, may we remember the qualities… https://t.co/cfcLi02JY4 — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 22, 2024

"Not just one leader, but all leaders and citizens of Bharat should engage in anushthana to create a just, stable and prosperous Bharat. This is Rama Rajya," he added.

The 'anushthan' involves stringent adherence to Hindu scriptures, including early morning awakenings during the Brahma Muhurat, prayers, and maintaining a simple diet. Despite his demanding role as the nation's leader, Modi has chosen to rigorously follow these rituals, demonstrating his personal connection to the spiritual significance of the temple's consecration.

The consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple unfolded on Monday, capturing the attention of countless viewers who tuned in from the comfort of their homes and in temples nationwide. Adding a touch of grandeur, Army helicopters gracefully showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple during the sacred ceremony.

The gathering was attended by luminaries from many walks of life. Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family attended the event. Other industrialists observed at the event included Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group), Naveen Jindal (JSL Corporation), and Anil Agarwal (Vedanta).

