PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The Ram Mandir on Monday was inaugurated in Ayodhya with Pran Pratishtha or consecration of Ram Lalla idol led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol was unveiled during the pran pratishtha ceremony.
The Ram Lalla idol, made by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was adorned by a golden crown, bow and arrow set and ornaments.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present inside the garba griha or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.
Moreover, the Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers also showered flower petals over the premises of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya as the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled.
Commenting on the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "At the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, the soul of a civilisation finds expression once again. And the message of virtue, honour, justice and commitment reverberates around the world."
Raymond Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania also posted his pictures from Ayodhya and said, "This is a historic moment for India and for billions of Indians today. Deeply honoured to be able to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in person in the holy land of Ayodhya. Jai Shri Ram (sic)."
The event saw luminaries across all walks of life in attendance. Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his family graced the occasion. Other industrialists who were seen at the event were Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group), Naveen Jindal (JSL Corporation) and Anil Agarwal (Vedanta).
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan, Deepak Parekh and NSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan also attended the event. Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani was also sighted at this occasion. Film stars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were also seen at the venue.
Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live: Ram Lalla home after 500 years, PM calls it extraordinary moment
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today