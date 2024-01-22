PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The Ram Mandir on Monday was inaugurated in Ayodhya with Pran Pratishtha or consecration of Ram Lalla idol led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol was unveiled during the pran pratishtha ceremony.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla. The idol was unveiled at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during the pranpratishtha ceremony.#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/bHvY3L4Ynk January 22, 2024

The Ram Lalla idol, made by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was adorned by a golden crown, bow and arrow set and ornaments.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present inside the garba griha or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Moreover, the Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers also showered flower petals over the premises of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya as the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled.

#WATCH | Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers shower flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla is unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The air in the premises is filled with chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' by invitees who… pic.twitter.com/UsuBdQRCRz — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Commenting on the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "At the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, the soul of a civilisation finds expression once again. And the message of virtue, honour, justice and commitment reverberates around the world."

At the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, the soul of a civilisation finds expression once again.



And the message of virtue, honour, justice and commitment reverberates around the world. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 22, 2024

Raymond Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania also posted his pictures from Ayodhya and said, "This is a historic moment for India and for billions of Indians today. Deeply honoured to be able to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in person in the holy land of Ayodhya. Jai Shri Ram (sic)."

This is a historic moment for India and for billions of Indians today. Deeply honoured to be able to witness the Pran Prathistha ceremony in person in the holy land of Ayodhya. Jai Shri Ram. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4zTHM9q79L — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) January 22, 2024

The event saw luminaries across all walks of life in attendance. Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his family graced the occasion. Other industrialists who were seen at the event were Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group), Naveen Jindal (JSL Corporation) and Anil Agarwal (Vedanta).

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan, Deepak Parekh and NSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan also attended the event. Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani was also sighted at this occasion. Film stars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were also seen at the venue.

