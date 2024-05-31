Heatwave grips India, death toll rises to 54 as dust storm looms over Delhi

A scorching heatwave continues to relentlessly grip parts of India, claiming at least 54 lives and pushing temperatures to unbearable highs. Bihar has been the worst-hit state, with local authorities reporting 32 deaths attributed to the extreme heat. Other states including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh have also seen fatalities.

The heatwave, characterized by relentless sunshine and temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), has caused severe discomfort and disruption to daily life. Many regions have grappled with power outages as electricity demands surge for air conditioners and coolers. Laborers working outdoors are particularly vulnerable, with some succumbing to heatstroke

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of severe heatwave conditions persisting for several days. Cities like Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have been sweltering under the relentless sun.

A dust storm is expected in Uttar Pradesh from May 31 to June 1, and in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on May 31. The IMD also predicts very light to light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the plains of Northwest India from May 31 to June 2.

Delhi on Thursday witnessed a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius, which is 5.2 degrees above normal. This followed a record-breaking temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius the previous day, the highest in 79 years, according to IMD data.

The situation in Bihar is worse as the state saw 32 people from the state dying due to heatstroke, of which 17 were in Aurangabad, six in Arrah, three each in Gaya and Rohtas, two in Buxar and one in Patna.

In Odisha, 10 people died in Rourkela. Five people died in Jharkhand's Palamu and Rajasthan, and one person died in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur.

Earlier, a 40-year-old man from Darbhanga, Bihar, died of heatstroke in Delhi. He suffered multiple organ failure after his body temperature rose to 108 degrees Fahrenheit, nearly 10 degrees above normal.

On Thursday, many parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and isolated areas in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha recorded maximum temperatures between 45-48 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Maximum temperatures of 42-45 degrees Celsius were recorded in many parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and isolated pockets of Gujarat, Telangana, and Rayalaseema. These temperatures were 3-6 degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of Northwest India and isolated parts of Central and East India.

The IMD predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha on May 31 and June 1.

Heatwave conditions were also likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Uttarakhand on May 31. Hot and humid weather was expected in isolated pockets of Konkan and Goa on May 31 and June 1, and Gangetic West Bengal on May 31.

Warm nights were forecast for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, and Odisha on May 31 and June 1, and in Uttar Pradesh on May 31.