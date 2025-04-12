Heatwave warning: States tweak school timings, Delhi kids get buttermilk and lemonade

With the heatwave tightening its grip across India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in eight states and a yellow alert in several others. As temperatures soar past 40°C, school authorities and state governments are racing to protect children by adjusting schedules, modifying routines, and introducing cooling measures.

In response to the IMD’s warnings, several states have revised school timings to shield students from the peak afternoon heat.

In Madhya Pradesh, schools in Bhopal have been instructed to begin classes only after 12 noon for students from nursery to Class 8, aiming to keep young children indoors during the hottest part of the day.

Odisha has shifted school timings to early mornings from April 2, with Anganwadi centres now operating between 7 am and 9 am to avoid exposure to the midday sun.

In Maharashtra, the Education Department issued a circular on March 28 mandating that all schools, across boards and languages, operate between 7 am and 11:15 am. Schools have also been asked to ensure that classroom fans are functional and students have access to clean drinking water.

Delhi schools are taking additional steps beyond time changes. A notice from the Directorate of Education (DoE) dated March 27 warned schools of the dangers of heat exposure and advised staff to report any heat-related illness to local health centres. Schools have also restricted outdoor activities and started offering cooling drinks like aam panna, lemonade, buttermilk, and bael sherbet to help children cope with the rising temperatures.