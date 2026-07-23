Heavy monsoon spell ahead? 7,000-10,000 km-long cloud band stretches from India to South Korea

A vast monsoon cloud band stretching between 7,000 and 10,000 kilometres from northern India to South Korea has emerged in satellite imagery, India Today reported on Thursday. This marks one of the most active phases of the 2026 Southwest monsoon, and is delivering widespread rainfall across large parts of Asia.

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The sprawling rain band extends across north India, the Himalayan region, China and onward to South Korea.

Meteorologists identify the feature as a monsoon convergence zone - a broad belt where moisture-laden winds from the Indian Ocean converge with other weather systems, creating a nearly continuous corridor of clouds and showers.

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Till last month, the country was staring at a massive rain deficit. Cumulative rainfall deficit stood at 43 per cent from June 1 till July 3.

INDIA RECORDS WETTEST SPELL OF THE SEASON

The enhanced monsoon activity has translated into exceptionally heavy rainfall across India.

Rainfall estimates show the country received around 170-180% of its normal daily monsoon rainfall over the past two days, making it the wettest spell of the season so far.

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The latest spell comes after weeks of uneven monsoon activity that had left several states facing rainfall deficits. The fresh rains are expected to improve seasonal rainfall figures, particularly across northern and central India.

In its daily bulletin on Wednesday, the IMD said active monsoon conditions were likely over northwest, central and adjoining north peninsular India, east and northeast India during the next 3-4 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh; Southwest Madhya Pradesh, Southeast Rajasthan, Konkan, and Goa, the weather office said. Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to witness heavy rain till July 24.

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HOW THE MASSIVE CLOUD BAND FORMS

Satellite imagery shows dense cloud cover spreading across central, northern and eastern India before extending northeast over the Himalayas into China and further east toward Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

Such elongated cloud bands develop when the monsoon trough remains active, allowing atmospheric convergence to pull warm, moisture-rich air into a vast zone of rising motion.

As the air ascends, it cools and condenses into towering rain-bearing clouds, triggering widespread rainfall over thousands of kilometres.

HEAVY RAINFALL, FLOOD RISKS CONTINUE

The active monsoon phase has already brought heavy rain to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR and parts of Rajasthan, while eastern and northeastern states continue to receive intense rainfall under the influence of low-pressure systems moving inland from the Bay of Bengal.

The prolonged spell, however, also raises the risk of flash floods, waterlogging, landslides and rising river levels, particularly in the Himalayan states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Two days ago, heavy rains caused massive flooding in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

ASIA'S WEATHER SYSTEMS ARE LINKED

The satellite imagery also highlights how closely connected weather systems across Asia can be.

Although the southwest monsoon is primarily associated with India, the current cloud band demonstrates that it is part of a much larger atmospheric circulation extending from the Arabian Sea to the western Pacific.