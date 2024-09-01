Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; trains services hit due to flooding, IMD issues alert for more rain

Normal life was disrupted in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on September 1 as heavy rainfall battered both states causing severe flooding and waterlogging. According to the weather forecast, the coastal states have to brace for more rain in the coming days due to the presence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Eight people were killed in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh, which experienced flooding and landslides. Several residents from low-lying areas have been moved to safer locations, and around 80 people have been rescued from various spots as the national and state disaster relief forces and police conduct operations.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the landslide victims, said an official statement. The CM has directed officials to shift people from places prone to landslides as heavy rainfall has been forecast for the next two to three days.

Water level is expected to rise in rivers flowing through coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Godavari and Krishna rivers and their tributaries. As per the Central Water Commission (CWC), Nagavali, Vamsadhara, Suvarnamukhi, Champavathi, Gosthani, Sarada, Varaha, Sabari, Tammileru, Yeleru rivers may see a rise in their water levels.

Four NDRF and six SDRF teams are on standby to attend to rain-related emergencies while the Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone diverted and cancelled several trains, including setting up helplines in a bunch of key railway stations.

Rains in Telangana

The state government has instructed district collectors to implement measures to prevent loss of life and property as moderate to heavy downpour hit various parts of the state flooding low-lying areas and disrupting road connections between villages.

Chief secretary Santhi Kumari has directed district collectors to enforce safety measures in response to the meteorological department's forecast of heavy rains across the state over the next two days.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed in Hyderabad and Vijayawada to be deployed in case of emergencies.

All primary and secondary schools will be closed on September 2 following the prediction of heavy rainfall issued for Hyderabad district. Hyderabad’s weather forecast for the next 48 hours forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall or thunderstorms with surface winds expected to reach 30-40 km/h.

Authorities have also advised parents and guardians to pay attention to weather warnings and ensure their children’s safety during this period.

Rail services hit

Heavy rains lashing Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have disrupted the train traffic in both states, resulting in stoppage, cancellation and diversion of several trains, officials said on Sunday, September 1.

As many as 24 trains were stopped on the Vijayawada-Kazipet route as the track was flooded with water overflowing from lakes and streams at few places. Officials said 30 trains were cancelled in Vijayawada division.

South Central Railway said that due to heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, several trains are being diverted and cancelled to avoid inconvenience to the travelling passengers as a safety measure. In order to facilitate passengers with train running information, South Central Railway has set up additional helpline numbers at important Railway Stations.