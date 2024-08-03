Heavy rainfall, strong winds batter Mumbai, IMD issues rain warning for these Maharashtra districts

Mumbai is experiencing strong winds and heavy rains on August 3. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for today.

The monsoon showers over the next two days will generally be light to moderate, but the intensity and coverage are expected to increase on August 4, with heavy weather activity anticipated in the evening and night.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued high tide alert. Taking to X, the civic body wrote, “Moderate rain in City and Suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. High Tide - 11:47 hrs – 4.28 meter, 23:37 hrs – 3.66 meter. Low Tide - 17:52 hrs – 1.70 meter, 05:38 hrs (04.08.2024)– 0.75 meter.”

🗓️ ३ ऑगस्ट २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरात काही ठिकाणी तुरळक स्वरुपाचा तर काही ठिकाणी मुसळधार पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊भरती: सकाळी ११:४७ वाजता - ४.२८ मीटर



ओहोटी: सायंकाळी ०५:५२ वाजता - १.७० मीटर



🌊भरती: रात्री- ११:३७ वाजता - ३.६६ मीटर



ओहोटी: उद्या ०४.०८.२०२४ रोजी पहाटे… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 3, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for the districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad till August 6.

According to the forecast, moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Nasik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg during the next three to four hours, predicted the weather observatory.

A red alert for extremely heavy rain has been issued for Pune and Satara.

Meanwhile, IMD director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that India is expected to receive normal to above-normal rains in August and September, thanks to developing La Nina conditions, in a boost to the country's agriculture and overall economy. “In August, monsoon rains are expected to be normal at 94-106 percent of the long-period average,” Mohapatra said in a press conference.